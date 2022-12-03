World Cup 2022 Scores: Saturday's Results and Sunday's Round of 16 Schedule

Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images

Argentina and the Netherlands finalized the first quarterfinal matchup at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Saturday.

The Dutch used a 3-1 victory over the United States men's national team to become the tournament's first quarterfinalist.

Argentina rode goals from Lionel Messi and Julian Alvarez into the final eight, as it eliminated Australia in Saturday's second game.

The quarterfinal showdown between the European and South American sides marks the fifth time they have faced each other in the World Cup. Argentina eliminated the Dutch in the 2014 semifinals in their last meeting.

Over the next three days, the Dutch and Argentinians will be joined by six other teams in the final eight. England and France can book their places in the quarterfinals on Sunday.

Saturday's Results

Argentina 2, Australia 1

Argentina methodically put away Australia to earn its fourth quarterfinal berth in the last five World Cups.

Lionel Messi used a moment of magic in the 35th minute to put the Albiceleste in front. Messi continued his run from the left wing after a failed free kick and slotted home through a pair of defenders and into the back of the net.

Messi's 35th-minute tally was his first-ever goal in the World Cup knockout round. That statistic was hard to believe since he has been an integral part of Argentina's national team for over a decade.

Julian Alvarez padded the lead in the 57th minute after some disastrous decision-making by Matt Ryan in front of the Soccerros goal. Ryan kept the ball at his feet too long and allowed the pressure by Rodrigo De Paul and Alvarez to force him into a mistake.

Alvarez's goal ended up meaning more to Argentina once the Aussies found the back of the net in the 77th minute. Craig Goodwin lashed a shot from outside the box and took a deflection on its way past Emiliano Martinez.

The tally eventually went down as an Enzo Fernandez on goal, but that was all the Aussies could muster against an Argentinian defense that came into Saturday with two straight clean sheets.

Messi and Co. will try to make it back to the semifinals with a win on Friday that could set up an all-South American clash with Brazil in the final four. Brazil plays South Korea and then the Japan-Croatia winner if it wins in the round of 16.

Netherlands 3, United States 1

The Netherlands ended the United States' run in Qatar with a few attacking moves that capitalized on mistakes by the American back line.

Memphis Depay put the Dutch in front in the 10th minute, when he ran into a pocket of space at the top of the box and easily beat Matt Turner.

The Oranje defended for most of the first half after Memphis' opening strike. They gained a larger advantage right before halftime, as Daley Blind beat Sergino Dest to a ball that came off a Netherlands throw-in.

The Americans controlled the possession battle in the first half, but they only had two significant chances in the first 45 minutes. Christian Pulisic missed a golden opportunity in the opening minutes and Timothy Weah had a shot from distance turned away before the second Dutch goal.

The Americans were more progressive in the final third in the second half thanks to the additions of Gio Reyna, Brenden Aaronson and Haji Wright.

Wright put the Americans on the scoreboard in the 76th minute with a goal off his back heel. The tally came minutes after Wright blew an open look on goal with a poor first touch.

The USMNT's hope did not last long, as Denzel Dumfires scored in the 81st minute on another defensive breakdown by the Americans. Dumfries was one of the best Dutch players on the field inside the Khalifa International Stadium.

The Dutch advanced to the semifinals in their last two World Cups in 2010 and 2014. A win over Argentina would get them there for a third straight appearance. They missed out on the World Cup in 2018.

Sunday Schedule

France vs. Poland (10 a.m. ET, FS1)

England vs. Senegal (2 p.m. ET, FS1)