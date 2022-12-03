WWE Rumors: Becky Lynch Impressed Marvel Execs While Filming Scene for Movie

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Despite getting cut from the movie, WWE Superstar Becky Lynch reportedly impressed Marvel executives with her performance in a scene for the 2021 film Eternals.

According to Fightful Select (h/t Sunil Joseph of Ringside News), Marvel sources recently confirmed that Lynch did indeed film a scene for a Marvel movie, and it was the post-credit scene in Eternals.

Sources told Fightful that the scene also featured star musician Harry Styles, however, it wasn't used because it was "too depressing."

Even so, Marvel executives were reportedly happy with Lynch's performance and left the door open for her to appear in a Marvel movie in the future.

The 35-year-old Lynch is arguably the biggest female star in professional wrestling, and she reached those heights during the build toward WrestleMania 35 in 2019. Known as "The Man" Lynch competed in the first all-female main event in WrestleMania history, beating both Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair.

In May 2020, Lynch stepped away to have a baby with fellow WWE Superstar Seth Rollins, and she returned in August 2021, beating Bianca Belair for the SmackDown Women's Championship in her first match back.

Lynch landed on the shelf with a shoulder injury following this year's SummerSlam event at the end of July, and she recently made her in-ring return at Survivor Series WarGames last weekend, teaming with Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss and Mia Yim in a winning effort.

While Lynch is best known for her exploits in the ring, she has been expanding her acting portfolio in recent years.

Lynch starred in The Marine 6: Close Quarters in 2018 and did voice acting for Rumble in 2021. This year, she appeared on the Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson-produced television show Young Rock as 1980's rocker Cyndi Lauper.

While wrestling seemingly remains Lynch's primary focus, a positive report from Marvel executives could go a long way toward launching her acting career even further in the future.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).