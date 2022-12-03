England vs. Senegal: Top Storylines, Odds, Live Stream for World Cup 2022

England vs. Senegal: Top Storylines, Odds, Live Stream for World Cup 2022December 3, 2022
England has been a fixture in the knockout round of major tournaments for the last decade.
The Three Lions were the UEFA Euro 2020 runner-up, a semifinalist at the FIFA 2018 World Cup and reached the quarterfinals at Euro 2012.
England is favored to advance into the final eight at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar with a win over Senegal.
Gareth Southgate's side scored nine times on its way to winning Group B. None of those goals were netted by Harry Kane. Marcus Rashford led the team with three goals, and Bukayo Saka contributed a pair of tallies.
England tied Spain for the most group-stage goals, but it may find chances tough to come by versus the reigning Africa Cup of Nations champion.
Senegal held Qatar and Ecuador to one goal each, and it did not concede until the 84th minute against the Netherlands.
England is expected to get through to the final eight, but if it does not take its opponent seriously, it could be on the field for longer than 90 minutes.
Odds and Match Info
90-Minute Money Line
England (-185; bet $185 to win $100)
Senegal (+650; bet $100 to win $650)
Draw (+290)
To Advance To Next Round
England (-390)
Senegal (+300)
Match Info
Date: Sunday, December 4
Start Time: 2 p.m. ET
TV: FS1
Live Stream: FoxSports.com and Fox Sports app
England Attack Enters in Terrific form
England bagged nine goals on its way to winning Group B.
England opened the tournament with six goals against Iran and finished Group B with a trio of strikes against Wales.
The most surprising element of the attacking success has been the lack of goals from Harry Kane.
The reigning World Cup Golden Boot winner has three assists in Qatar, but he doesn’t even have a shot on target.
Marcus Rashford has been England’s best scorer. He has three goals off six shots on target.
Bukayo Saka owns a pair of goals, and four other players have one tally each in Qatar.
The diversity in attack is massive for England because it needed players other than Kane to score at the tournament.
The rest of attack now holds confidence going into the Senegal game, and Kane can get off the mark in an instant.
England is in the best position possible with its form in the final third to avoid extra time, or even the dreaded penalty shootout, to set up a potential quarterfinal with France
Senegal Can Rely on AFCON Success In Knockout Round
Senegal can draw on its success at the Africa Cup of Nations to try to spring an upset over England.
The Lions of Teranga won the AFCON tournament in 2021 and finished second in 2019.
Senegal made it past the round of 16 once at the World Cup in 2002, when current manager Aliou Cisse was the captain of the squad.
Senegal can draw on its recent knockout success in the AFCON tournaments and from its World Cup qualification playoff win over Egypt for examples of how to deal with the pressure of this situation.
The Senegal defense does not have a clean sheet in Qatar, but it has gone long stretches without conceding. All four of the goals allowed by the African nation occurred in the final 23 minutes of matches.
Senegal needs to clean up that part of its game to contend with England. Senegal will not win a high-scoring game, but if only one goal is required to win, it could steal the victory with a tremendous performance.
