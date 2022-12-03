England vs. Senegal: Top Storylines, Odds, Live Stream for World Cup 2022

0 of 3

Lan Hongguang/Xinhua via Getty Images

England has been a fixture in the knockout round of major tournaments for the last decade.

The Three Lions were the UEFA Euro 2020 runner-up, a semifinalist at the FIFA 2018 World Cup and reached the quarterfinals at Euro 2012.

England is favored to advance into the final eight at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar with a win over Senegal.

Gareth Southgate's side scored nine times on its way to winning Group B. None of those goals were netted by Harry Kane. Marcus Rashford led the team with three goals, and Bukayo Saka contributed a pair of tallies.

England tied Spain for the most group-stage goals, but it may find chances tough to come by versus the reigning Africa Cup of Nations champion.

Senegal held Qatar and Ecuador to one goal each, and it did not concede until the 84th minute against the Netherlands.

England is expected to get through to the final eight, but if it does not take its opponent seriously, it could be on the field for longer than 90 minutes.