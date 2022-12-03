    England vs. Senegal: Top Storylines, Odds, Live Stream for World Cup 2022

    Joe TanseyDecember 3, 2022

    England vs. Senegal: Top Storylines, Odds, Live Stream for World Cup 2022

    0 of 3

      Harry Kane R of England reacts during the Group B match between Wales and England at the 2022 FIFA World Cup at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Nov. 29, 2022. (Photo by Lan Hongguang/Xinhua via Getty Images)
      Lan Hongguang/Xinhua via Getty Images

      England has been a fixture in the knockout round of major tournaments for the last decade.

      The Three Lions were the UEFA Euro 2020 runner-up, a semifinalist at the FIFA 2018 World Cup and reached the quarterfinals at Euro 2012.

      England is favored to advance into the final eight at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar with a win over Senegal.

      Gareth Southgate's side scored nine times on its way to winning Group B. None of those goals were netted by Harry Kane. Marcus Rashford led the team with three goals, and Bukayo Saka contributed a pair of tallies.

      England tied Spain for the most group-stage goals, but it may find chances tough to come by versus the reigning Africa Cup of Nations champion.

      Senegal held Qatar and Ecuador to one goal each, and it did not concede until the 84th minute against the Netherlands.

      England is expected to get through to the final eight, but if it does not take its opponent seriously, it could be on the field for longer than 90 minutes.

    Odds and Match Info

    1 of 3

      AL RAYYAN, QATAR - NOVEMBER 29: Players of England celebrate after a goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between Wales and England at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Al-Rayyan, Qatar on November 29, 2022. (Photo by Fareed Kotb/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
      Fareed Kotb/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

      90-Minute Money Line

      England (-185; bet $185 to win $100)

      Senegal (+650; bet $100 to win $650)

      Draw (+290)

      To Advance To Next Round

      England (-390)

      Senegal (+300)

      Match Info

      Date: Sunday, December 4

      Start Time: 2 p.m. ET

      TV: FS1

      Live Stream: FoxSports.com and Fox Sports app

      Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

    England Attack Enters in Terrific form

    2 of 3

      AL RAYYAN, QATAR - NOVEMBER 29: Marcus Rashford and teammates of England celebrate their win against Wales after the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Al-Rayyan, Qatar on November 29, 2022. (Photo by Ercin Erturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
      Ercin Erturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

      England bagged nine goals on its way to winning Group B.

      England opened the tournament with six goals against Iran and finished Group B with a trio of strikes against Wales.

      The most surprising element of the attacking success has been the lack of goals from Harry Kane.

      The reigning World Cup Golden Boot winner has three assists in Qatar, but he doesn’t even have a shot on target.

      Marcus Rashford has been England’s best scorer. He has three goals off six shots on target.

      Bukayo Saka owns a pair of goals, and four other players have one tally each in Qatar.

      The diversity in attack is massive for England because it needed players other than Kane to score at the tournament.

      The rest of attack now holds confidence going into the Senegal game, and Kane can get off the mark in an instant.

      England is in the best position possible with its form in the final third to avoid extra time, or even the dreaded penalty shootout, to set up a potential quarterfinal with France

    England vs. Senegal: Top Storylines, Odds, Live Stream for World Cup 2022
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    Senegal Can Rely on AFCON Success In Knockout Round

    3 of 3

      DOHA, QATAR - NOVEMBER 29: Pervis Estupinan of Ecuador and Iliman Ndiaye of Senegal run during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group A match between Ecuador and Senegal at Khalifa International Stadium on November 29, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images)
      Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

      Senegal can draw on its success at the Africa Cup of Nations to try to spring an upset over England.

      The Lions of Teranga won the AFCON tournament in 2021 and finished second in 2019.

      Senegal made it past the round of 16 once at the World Cup in 2002, when current manager Aliou Cisse was the captain of the squad.

      Senegal can draw on its recent knockout success in the AFCON tournaments and from its World Cup qualification playoff win over Egypt for examples of how to deal with the pressure of this situation.

      The Senegal defense does not have a clean sheet in Qatar, but it has gone long stretches without conceding. All four of the goals allowed by the African nation occurred in the final 23 minutes of matches.

      Senegal needs to clean up that part of its game to contend with England. Senegal will not win a high-scoring game, but if only one goal is required to win, it could steal the victory with a tremendous performance.

      Gambling problem? Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369).

      If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visiting ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), visiting OPGR.org (OR), or calling/texting TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN) or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

      Odds and lines subject to change. 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.


    X