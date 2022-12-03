X

    LeBron James, Anthony Davis Thrill NBA Twitter in Lakers' Epic Win vs. Giannis, Bucks

    Erin WalshDecember 3, 2022

    Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images

    The Los Angeles Lakers opened their six-game Eastern Conference road trip on a high note, taking down the Milwaukee Bucks 133-129 at Fiserv Forum on Friday to improve to 9-12 on the 2022-23 season.

    The victory was fueled by Anthony Davis, who posted 44 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and three blocks in 40 minutes. He made 18 of 27 shots from the floor and two of his three shots from deep.

    LeBron James was also key in the victory. He posted 28 points, 11 assists, eight rebounds and two steals in 37 minutes. He made 12 of 27 shots from the floor and three of his six shots from deep.

    Russell Westbrook had a solid game off the bench, finishing with 15 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds in 29 minutes. However, it was the performances of Davis and James that sent Twitter into a frenzy:

    Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins

    Not only was the Best game that I’ve seen AD, Bron and Russ play together in a Lakers uniform but it also was their most Impressive win!!! Carry the hell on…

    shannon sharpe @ShannonSharpe

    This AD tonite is an MVP candidate. He was the best player on the court even with 2 guys with 6 regular season mvp awards and 5 finals mvps. Go argue with homies. I’m busy celebrating <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LakerNation?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LakerNation</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/lakerswin?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#lakerswin</a>

    Kyle Goon @kylegoon

    Easily the win of the season, the Lakers triumph 133-129 on the road against Milwaukee in a game that always finds a way to be a measuring stick. AD with 44 points and 10 rebounds. LeBron with 28p, 11a, 8r. Russ with 15p, 11a, 7r. Great effort highlighting the best of the stars.

    Harrison Faigen @hmfaigen

    This is the LeBron and AD I remember

    Drew Beringer @drewberinger

    Lebron and AD were the best players on the court tonight and when that happens the lakers rarely lose

    nick wright @getnickwright

    What an absolutely awesome NBA game we have in our hands here. <br><br>AD going blow for blow with Giannis, and LeBron having one of the best games anyone in Year 20 has ever had.

    Matthew J. Lenix @StarConscience

    LeBron, AD, and Giannis put on a show!

    Jake Stevenson @JakeStevenson38

    Back. I declared it. What a performance by AD and LeBron. Russ played awesome as well.

    Tyler Dragon @TheTylerDragon

    Best win of the season for the Lakers. LeBron, AD and Westbrook all played well.

    The Lakers have now won seven of their last nine games and appear to be trending upward. If they can continue to claim victories on this road trip, they could be back in the playoff picture.

    The Purple and Gold will be back in action Sunday against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena before facing the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

