LeBron James, Anthony Davis Thrill NBA Twitter in Lakers' Epic Win vs. Giannis, Bucks

Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers opened their six-game Eastern Conference road trip on a high note, taking down the Milwaukee Bucks 133-129 at Fiserv Forum on Friday to improve to 9-12 on the 2022-23 season.

The victory was fueled by Anthony Davis, who posted 44 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and three blocks in 40 minutes. He made 18 of 27 shots from the floor and two of his three shots from deep.

LeBron James was also key in the victory. He posted 28 points, 11 assists, eight rebounds and two steals in 37 minutes. He made 12 of 27 shots from the floor and three of his six shots from deep.

Russell Westbrook had a solid game off the bench, finishing with 15 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds in 29 minutes. However, it was the performances of Davis and James that sent Twitter into a frenzy:

The Lakers have now won seven of their last nine games and appear to be trending upward. If they can continue to claim victories on this road trip, they could be back in the playoff picture.

The Purple and Gold will be back in action Sunday against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena before facing the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.