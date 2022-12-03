France vs. Poland: Top Storylines, Odds, Live Stream for World Cup 2022

0 of 3

Berengui/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

France is the first reigning World Cup champion to attempt a title defense in the knockout round since 2006.

Les Blues became the first reigning champion to get out of the group stage since Brazil in 2006 by topping Group D, which set them up with a matchup against Poland on Sunday in Qatar.

France looked like one of the best teams in the group stage in wins over Australia and Denmark. It was overwhelming in attack until the final 30 minutes of the loss to Tunisia, which is when the regular starters entered the game.

Poland took second behind Argentina in Group C, but there are some concerns about how it will hold up in the knockout round.

The service to Robert Lewandowski has been lacking, and Wojciech Szczęsny was forced into making nine saves in the first half versus Argentina to keep the advancement hopes alive.

France is expected to advance to the quarterfinals, but another marvelous showing from Szczęsny could make things interesting inside the Al Thumama Stadium.