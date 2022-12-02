WWE Rumors: The Rock Discussed to Win Royal Rumble, Face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania

Pablo Cuadra/WireImage

There have reportedly been discussions within WWE about Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson winning the 2023 men's Royal Rumble match as a surprise entrant and challenging Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39 next year.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Louis Dangoor of GiveMeSport.com), people in WWE have talked about the "pie-in-the-sky" idea of The Rock winning the Rumble to set the stage for an epic clash with his real-life cousin.

Due to their familial ties and the fact that Reigns is one of the biggest stars in wrestling—while The Rock is one of the biggest stars in Hollywood—rumors have long persisted regarding a match between them.

Both Reigns and The Rock have suggested they are open to wrestling each other at some point, but the question has always been whether The Great One would be able to fit another WrestleMania match into his busy schedule.

Meltzer (h/t Subhojeet Mukherjee of ThirstyForNews.com) reported in August that Reigns vs. The Rock is "100 percent" WWE's plan for WrestleMania 39 if it can get The Rock to agree, but it remains unclear if that will happen.

The Rock last wrestled a match about seven years ago at WrestleMania 32, although it was an impromptu match with no build that lasted only seconds. Before that, The Rock faced John Cena in the main event of both WrestleMania 28 and WrestleMania 29. He previously hadn't wrestled since 2004.

Reigns has been world champion for over 800 days, and there is no sign that he'll drop the championship before WrestleMania.

If the plan is for Reigns to be champion until at least WrestleMania and to face The Rock, then the only logical way to make it happen would be for The Rock to win the Royal Rumble, since the winner of the Rumble receives a world title match at WrestleMania.

Reigns vs. The Rock is not a match that needs the title involved to feel important, but it would perhaps add even more meaning and cachet to an already massive spectacle.

There is perhaps no bigger match that can be produced in the wrestling world than Reigns vs. The Rock, and if it happens at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, for WrestleMania 39, that show seems likely to set records for WWE in terms of live gate and viewership on Peacock.

