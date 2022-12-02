X

    Draymond Green Addresses Lakers Trade Rumors, Playing Rest of Career with Warriors

    Adam WellsDecember 2, 2022

    Draymond Green can become a free agent after this season, but he doesn't sound eager to leave the Golden State Warriors.

    In an interview with Marc J. Spears of Andscape, Green said being able to spend his entire career with one organization would "absolutely" appeal to him:

    "It’s incredible when you look at the amount of guys who’ve played for only one team. You can look around the NBA right now. There are five guys that’s been on a team for 11 years-plus. We have three of them [along with Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson]. It’s a very rare thing. There’s 470, 480 players in the NBA? There are five guys that’s been with his team for 11 years plus. That’s amazing. So, you don’t just give that away."

    Green also addressed a previous rumor that he had interest in being traded to the Los Angeles Lakers.

    "I never said that," he explained. "People can say what they want. I’m also not really one to react much to what one may say. I react to things when I want to react to it. I don’t react to things just because somebody said it."

