Troy Aikman: 'I'd Bet Virtually Everything' Odell Beckham Jr. Signs with Cowboys

AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman

Free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. still hasn't decided which team he will sign with, but ESPN Monday Night Football analyst Troy Aikman believes he knows where the 30-year-old will end up.

During a radio appearance on Friday, Aikman said he's already convinced that Beckham is destined to land with the Dallas Cowboys:

Beckham has been flirting with the idea of signing with Dallas for weeks now. Early in November, he named the Cowboys as one of four teams he would be interested in joining after he completed his recovery from a torn ACL suffered in Super Bowl LVI while he was a member of the Los Angeles Rams.

The interest has been mutual, as Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and receiver CeeDee Lamb both endorsed the possibility of the team signing Beckham. Dallas star defensive players Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs and DeMarcus Lawrence all recruited Beckham on social media after he reacted to the team's 40-3 blowout win over the Minnesota Vikings.

The Cowboys are not alone in pursuing Beckham, as they face competition from an NFC East rival. New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll told reporters that he had dinner with Beckham on Thursday night and described it as a "good visit."

Beckham was drafted 12th overall by the Giants in 2014 and spent five seasons with the team. He quickly established himself as one of the top receivers in the league, recording over 1,000 yards in four of his five years in New York. The LSU was eventually traded to the Cleveland Browns and spend two-and-a-half seasons with the franchise before signing with Los Angeles midway through the 2021 campaign.

If Aikman's prediction comes true, Beckham could provide an extra spark for a Cowboys team that is hoping for a deep postseason run this year. At 8-3, Dallas is firmly entrenched in the playoff race and will go for its third straight win when it hosts the Indianapolis Colts (4-7-1) on Sunday Night Football.