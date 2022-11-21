Micah Parson Recruits Odell Beckham Jr. to Cowboys After Blowout Win over Vikings

Harry How/Getty Images

Micah Parsons had five quarterback hits, four tackles, two sacks and one recruitment pitch on Sunday.

After helping lead the Dallas Cowboys to a dominant 40-3 victory over the Minnesota Vikings, the pass-rusher took to Twitter to recruit Odell Beckham Jr.:

So did cornerback Trevon Diggs:

The free-agent wide receiver is recovering from a torn ACL he suffered in last season's Super Bowl when he was a member of the Los Angeles Rams and still hasn't decided where he will be playing for the stretch run.

There has been no shortage of connections between the Cowboys and Beckham, with a number of players and even team president Jerry Jones weighing in on the pursuit.

"S--t we can use him," Parsons told reporters earlier this month. "I think he's a great player. He'll expand this offense. He's a guy you want on the team beside all the other critics stuff that people make up and s--t about him. He can add real value to the team and help us do what we want to do."

He clearly still feels that way, if his latest tweet is any indication.