X

    Micah Parson Recruits Odell Beckham Jr. to Cowboys After Blowout Win over Vikings

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVNovember 21, 2022

    INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 08: Odell Beckham Jr. holds the Super Bowl LVI trophy before the NFL game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium on September 08, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
    Harry How/Getty Images

    Micah Parsons had five quarterback hits, four tackles, two sacks and one recruitment pitch on Sunday.

    After helping lead the Dallas Cowboys to a dominant 40-3 victory over the Minnesota Vikings, the pass-rusher took to Twitter to recruit Odell Beckham Jr.:

    Micah Parsons @MicahhParsons11

    👀👀👀 come on then! <a href="https://t.co/UtfT4G1I3F">https://t.co/UtfT4G1I3F</a>

    So did cornerback Trevon Diggs:

    Trevon Diggs @TrevonDiggs

    Slide 🥷🏿.. <a href="https://t.co/3GuGQyRuie">https://t.co/3GuGQyRuie</a>

    The free-agent wide receiver is recovering from a torn ACL he suffered in last season's Super Bowl when he was a member of the Los Angeles Rams and still hasn't decided where he will be playing for the stretch run.

    There has been no shortage of connections between the Cowboys and Beckham, with a number of players and even team president Jerry Jones weighing in on the pursuit.

    "S--t we can use him," Parsons told reporters earlier this month. "I think he's a great player. He'll expand this offense. He's a guy you want on the team beside all the other critics stuff that people make up and s--t about him. He can add real value to the team and help us do what we want to do."

    He clearly still feels that way, if his latest tweet is any indication.

    Micah Parson Recruits Odell Beckham Jr. to Cowboys After Blowout Win over Vikings
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.