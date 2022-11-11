Jerry Jones: Cowboys' Odell Beckham Jr. Interest Reminds Me of Deion Sanders Pursuit

Jerry Jones: Cowboys' Odell Beckham Jr. Interest Reminds Me of Deion Sanders PursuitNovember 11, 2022
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is happy the team's players are pushing free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to join the organization.
Jones told a story Friday on 105.3 The Fan about the Cowboys' free-agent pursuit of Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders in 1995:
Jon Machota @jonmachota
Jerry Jones on <a href="https://twitter.com/1053thefan?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@1053thefan</a> on Cowboys players saying they want Odell Beckham Jr: “I love it, that they have that kind of perspective.”<br><br>He said it reminds him of when he talked to Troy Aikman, Emmitt Smith, Michael Irvin about signing Deion Sanders. “They said, ‘Jerry, get him!’”
