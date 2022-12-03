World Cup 2022: Odds, Updated Predictions for Saturday Round-of-16 Matches

2 of 3

PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Christian Pulisic will play for the United States men's national team Saturday against the Netherlands.

Pulisic is arguably the best player on the USMNT's roster, but his health was in question following an injury suffered late against Saudi Arabia. His availability seriously increases the team's ability to upset the Netherlands and advance in this year's World Cup.

History, however, is not on the scrappy young team's side.

The two teams have played five times since 1998, and the Oranje have won four of them. The one loss suffered by the team favored in Saturday's game, though, was a staggering upset in 2015 that saw the United States fight from underneath to win 4-3.

They will need that same scrappiness and determination to overcome a Netherlands team that is playing at a high level, thanks in large part to 23-year-old Cody Gakpo, who has scored in every game of this World Cup and is rapidly establishing himself as one of the most exciting young players on the world stage.

The Netherlands has the better, more solid and more experienced team, but sometimes, there is something to be said about inexperience in a high-pressure scenario such as this round of 16 in the World Cup. Sometimes, what you do not know can be an advantage with the pressure taken away.

That is the scenario that the United States finds itself in as the second-youngest squad in the tournament.

The Oranje are almost certainly the better team, and there is a reason they are favored entering the game, but do not be surprised if the determined squad, led by Pulisic, finds a way to draw with their opponent, just as they did against England and Wales, respectively, or outright win.

The latter will not be easy, as the Netherlands has allowed just one goal in the competition, thanks to quality defensive play from Virgil van Dijk, Jurrien Timber, and Nathan Aké.

It is worth keeping an eye on the Netherlands coming into the game, with several players suffering flu symptoms and questionable to play ahead of the showdown, according to coach Louis van Gaal.

Prediction: United States, 1-0