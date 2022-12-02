Lakers' LeBron James Says He Doesn't Need 'Super-Duper Athleticism' to Succeed

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

LeBron James is still playing at a high level 20 years into his NBA career despite not being the same type of athlete he was at his absolute peak.

Speaking to reporters about some changes in his game over the years (starts at 5:10 mark), the Los Angeles Lakers superstar said he doesn't "have to rely on super-duper athleticism" to be an effective player.

There has certainly been a change in the way James looks to score with the basketball as he's gotten older. He didn't attempt more than 25 percent of his shots from the perimeter in each of his first 11 seasons.

In eight seasons from 2014-22, James took more than 25 percent of his shots from the perimeter six times. Each of the previous four years has seen him at 30 percent or higher, including a career-high 37 percent in 2021-22.

Mid-range shots have accounted for fewer than 40 percent of James' attempts in each of the previous six seasons. It was over 40 percent eight times in his first 13 seasons.

Despite the adjustments to his game, James remains one of the most dominant players in the NBA. The 18-time All-Star averaged 30.3 points per contest on 52.4 percent shooting in 56 starts last season.

This season has seen James' efficiency take a dip, as he's only shooting 46.8 percent overall (32.4 percent from three-point range). It would be his lowest field-goal percentage in a season since his rookie campaign in 2003-04 (41.7).

James has only played in 14 games thus far after missing time because of a groin injury. He's shooting 50.0 percent from the field in four games since returning.