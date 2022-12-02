USA vs. Netherlands: Top Storylines, Odds, Live Stream for World Cup 2022

0 of 3

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

The United States men's national team is in the knockout round of the FIFA World Cup for its third straight appearance in the tournament.

The Americans were dumped out in the round of 16 in 2010 and 2014. The goal is to beat the Netherlands and advance to their first World Cup quarterfinal since 2002.

Gregg Berhalter's side has not conceded from open play through three games in Qatar. Its only concession was through a Gareth Bale penalty in the Group B opener against Wales.

The American defense is not a concern going into Saturday's showdown with Group A winner Netherlands. The health of Christian Pulisic is paramount to the success of the USMNT.

Pulisic is dealing with a pelvic injury that he suffered on the game-winning goal against Iran. The star midfielder left the final group game at halftime and was released from the hospital after his injury was determined.

The USMNT is much better off with Pulisic on the field, but with or without him, it needs to find more contributors in the final third. No American striker has scored in Qatar.

The Dutch have had a similar reliance on Cody Gakpo, who scored a goal in each Group A match. Gakpo must be contained by the American back line for the USMNT to have a chance to move on to the final eight.