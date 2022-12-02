USA vs. Netherlands: Top Storylines, Odds, Live Stream for World Cup 2022December 2, 2022
USA vs. Netherlands: Top Storylines, Odds, Live Stream for World Cup 2022
The United States men's national team is in the knockout round of the FIFA World Cup for its third straight appearance in the tournament.
The Americans were dumped out in the round of 16 in 2010 and 2014. The goal is to beat the Netherlands and advance to their first World Cup quarterfinal since 2002.
Gregg Berhalter's side has not conceded from open play through three games in Qatar. Its only concession was through a Gareth Bale penalty in the Group B opener against Wales.
The American defense is not a concern going into Saturday's showdown with Group A winner Netherlands. The health of Christian Pulisic is paramount to the success of the USMNT.
Pulisic is dealing with a pelvic injury that he suffered on the game-winning goal against Iran. The star midfielder left the final group game at halftime and was released from the hospital after his injury was determined.
The USMNT is much better off with Pulisic on the field, but with or without him, it needs to find more contributors in the final third. No American striker has scored in Qatar.
The Dutch have had a similar reliance on Cody Gakpo, who scored a goal in each Group A match. Gakpo must be contained by the American back line for the USMNT to have a chance to move on to the final eight.
Odds and Match Info
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
90-Minute Money Line
Netherlands (-105; bet $105 to win $100)
United States (+340)
Draw (+230)
To Advance to Next Round
Netherlands (-205)
United States (+170)
Match Info
Date: Saturday, December 3
Start Time: 10 a.m. ET
TV: Fox
Live Stream: FoxSports.com and Fox Sports app
Christian Pulisic Dealing with Pelvic Injury
Christian Pulisic's pelvic injury was suffered when he collided with the Iranian goalkeeper on his 38th-minute goal that put the USMNT into the knockout round.
Pulisic exited at halftime for Brenden Aaronson and the USMNT lacked bite in the final third after he left the field.
Pulisic has been the driving force of the American attack for all of the tournament. He provided an assist to Tim Weah against Wales and he was active in the final third against England, smashing the crossbar in the 0-0 tie.
The USMNT needs Pulisic to be healthy and on the field to provide its best challenge to the Dutch defense.
Pulisic, Weah and the other starting attackers have combined well, especially in the first half, but there has been a lack of production from the starting forwards. Josh Sargent and Haji Wright have not scored and Jesús Ferreira has not seen the field yet.
With or without Pulisic, the American attack needs to be better as a whole for the USMNT to have a chance of moving on in any part of the knockout round.
If Pulisic does not play, Aaronson is the likely replacement in the middle of the attack. Gio Reyna could be considered as well, but Aaronson is preferred over Reyna off the bench right now.
The Dutch defense could be hard to break down. They conceded just once in Group A; that means every action in the final third needs to turn into a significant chance.
The Americans have done well in the first halves of games, but then the attacking opportunities dried up.
They need to at least get on the front foot in the first 45 minutes to put the Dutch under pressure and potentially record another first-half goal. The key then for the Americans is to put in a complete 90-minute performance instead of relying on their defense to not concede.
All Eyes on Cody Gakpo
Cody Gakpo's stock has arguably risen the most among the young talents at the World Cup.
The 23-year-old midfielder, who plays at PSV Eindhoven in the Netherlands, scored once in each Group A game for the Oranje.
Gakpo's scoring presence has been important to the Dutch with Memphis Depay working his way back to 100 percent fitness. Depay started the Group A finale against Qatar, but Gakpo was the one who opened the scoring.
The American defense must limit the amount of time that Gakpo is on the ball and contain him on set pieces.
Tyler Adams could be the key to shutting down Gakpo. The Leeds United midfielder has been everywhere in front of the American penalty area and his job will be to break up the Dutch attack through pressing, interceptions and tackling
The center-back pairings of Tim Ream and Walker Zimmerman didn't concede in open play against Wales or England whilst Ream and Cameron Carter-Vickers contained Iran when they piled the pressure on the US goal in the final group game. The only blunder was a penalty concession by Zimmerman against Bale in the group opener.
The USMNT defense has rarely put a foot wrong in the first 270 minutes of play in Qatar and a similar performance is needed against Gakpo, Depay and Co.
Gakpo and his teammates will be playing with even more pressure than the Americans. The Netherlands reached the semifinals at the 2010 and 2014 World Cups before missing out on the 2018 edition.
The expectation for the Oranje is to win at least advance through this game; if they do not, the trip to Qatar could be viewed as a failure.
Gambling problem? Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369).
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visiting ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), visiting OPGR.org (OR), or calling/texting TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN) or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).
Odds and lines subject to change. 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.