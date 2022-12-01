Report: Soccer Icon Pelé Diagnosed with Bronchopneumonia After Being Hospitalized

AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File

Brazilian soccer icon Pelé has been diagnosed with bronchopneumonia after undergoing tests Thursday and is receiving antibiotics for the illness, according to ESPN Brasil (via ESPN).

Pelé's daughter Kely Nascimento said in an Instagram post that her 82-year-old father had been hospitalized Tuesday at Albert Einstein Hospital in São Paulo to regulate the medication for a colon tumor.

"Lots of alarm in the media today concerning my dad's health. He is in the hospital regulating medication," Nascimento wrote. "There is no emergency or new dire prediction. I will be there for New Years and promise to post some pictures."

While Pelé's manager didn't provide a comment, a source told ESPN Brasil that "the medical staff reported the condition of anarsaca, generalized edema and decompensated heart failure." The source added that his cardiac issues have caused the medical staff to express concern that "chemotherapy treatment was not having the expected results."

Pelé, who has suffered multiple health complications over the past five years, had a tumor removed from his colon in September 2021, which has caused him to be hospitalized regularly. Albert Einstein Hospital issued a statement Wednesday addressing his treatment:

"Edson Arantes do Nascimento was hospitalised at Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein yesterday (29) for a reevaluation of the chemotherapy treatment for the colon tumor identified in September 2021.

"After medical evaluation, the patient was taken to a common room, with no need for admission to a semi-intensive unit or ICU. The former player is in full control of vital functions and stable clinical condition."

Pelé is universally regarded as one of the greatest soccer players of all time. His 1,279 career goals, including those scored in friendlies, are recognized in the Guinness Book of World Records as the most scored by a footballer. He helped lead Brazil to three FIFA World Cup titles, the only player in history to do so.