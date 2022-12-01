X

    Spain Fans Left Frustrated with 'Arrogant' Performance in World Cup Loss to Japan

    Erin WalshDecember 1, 2022

    DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 01: Pedri (L) of Spain fights for the ball with Takefusa Kubo (R) of Japan during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group E match between Japan and Spain at Khalifa International Stadium on December 1, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Khalil Bashar/Jam Media/Getty Images)
    Khalil Bashar/Jam Media/Getty Images

    Japan upset Spain 2-1 on Thursday in the group stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar at Khalifa International Stadium to claim the top spot in Group E and reach the round of 16.

    Álvaro Morata opened the scoring for Spain in the 11th minute with a header from about six yards out, and they entered halftime with a 1-0 lead. However, the team's second-half performance was subpar.

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    Textbook header by Morata 📚🇪🇸 <a href="https://t.co/ZjcRiC4HeA">pic.twitter.com/ZjcRiC4HeA</a>

    Ritsu Doan tied the game in the 48th minute on a whistling shot from outside the box that beat Unai Simón, and Ao Tanaka scored just minutes later to put Japan up 2-1 in the 51st minute.

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    JAPAN TIES IT 🇯🇵🔥<br><br>As it stands, Japan is through to the knockout stage <a href="https://t.co/9Q58ke30Vw">pic.twitter.com/9Q58ke30Vw</a>

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    TWO FOR JAPAN<br><br>Take another look at the goal that put Japan on top vs Spain ⬇️ <a href="https://t.co/kyH3k6Hsn8">pic.twitter.com/kyH3k6Hsn8</a>

    Luis Enrique's squad is still advancing to the knockouts despite the loss, sitting second in Group E, beating out Germany on goal difference and Costa Rica on points.

    However, it was a frustrating and disappointing loss for Spain, which got lazy in the second half, and journalists and fans are calling their performance against Japan "arrogant."

    Miguel Delaney @MiguelDelaney

    Spain deserve to be eliminated on this. They got extremely complacent - an arrogant performance where they now can't raise it.

    Nwanneka OmecheMcfc🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 @nwanneka_omeche

    Spain are so lucky and arrogant, need me a team that will kick them out of the world cup in the next round.

    TD @_JTD28

    Japan deserve that. Spain have got far to arrogant in their football. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWorldCup?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWorldCup</a>

    Iván Fernández @afroxander

    Spain went from tiki-taka to tiki-lackadaisical from one half to the other, smh...

    Neal Guv'nor @nealguvnor

    Belgium, Spain, Netherlands, Germany...these powerhouses came to this World Cup arrogant and full of their 'values'.

    Chegypter @filipklevmark

    <a href="https://twitter.com/DriscollFC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DriscollFC</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/TerryGibson88?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TerryGibson88</a> Spain acted as though they were already through in the first half. <br><br>Ive never seen a more arrogant perfomance and they are rightly punished for it.<br><br>How can you even allow the team to run around you, much less not even attempt to score?

    Kiona❤️ @shybradz

    Spain 🇪🇸 truly don’t deserve to go Round 16. They play lazy

    Tenbe$t🇪🇸 @t_tenbest

    spain playing so lazy

    𝟎:𝟎𝟕🕷🇦🇷 @jordynumba7

    Spain played just enough to keep themselves in and Germany out. They could’ve scored again if they wanted to

    frxnce @frxncevfx

    japanese are actually soo good , goated pressing and solid position they just really good nothing to say , spain played really bad today icl but gg both qual

    With the win, Japan is now moving on to face Croatia in the round of 16 on Monday, while Spain will face Morocco on Tuesday.

    Four other elimination stage matches have also been set. The United States and Netherlands will meet on Saturday, as will Argentina and Australia. France and Poland will go head-to-head on Sunday, along with England and Senegal.

