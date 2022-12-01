Spain Fans Left Frustrated with 'Arrogant' Performance in World Cup Loss to Japan

Khalil Bashar/Jam Media/Getty Images

Japan upset Spain 2-1 on Thursday in the group stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar at Khalifa International Stadium to claim the top spot in Group E and reach the round of 16.

Álvaro Morata opened the scoring for Spain in the 11th minute with a header from about six yards out, and they entered halftime with a 1-0 lead. However, the team's second-half performance was subpar.

Ritsu Doan tied the game in the 48th minute on a whistling shot from outside the box that beat Unai Simón, and Ao Tanaka scored just minutes later to put Japan up 2-1 in the 51st minute.

Luis Enrique's squad is still advancing to the knockouts despite the loss, sitting second in Group E, beating out Germany on goal difference and Costa Rica on points.

However, it was a frustrating and disappointing loss for Spain, which got lazy in the second half, and journalists and fans are calling their performance against Japan "arrogant."

With the win, Japan is now moving on to face Croatia in the round of 16 on Monday, while Spain will face Morocco on Tuesday.

Four other elimination stage matches have also been set. The United States and Netherlands will meet on Saturday, as will Argentina and Australia. France and Poland will go head-to-head on Sunday, along with England and Senegal.