Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on Kevin Owens, William Regal and More

1 of 4

Kevin Owens may have been a focal point of Saturday's Survivor Series War Games main event, and he may have gone on to defeat Jey Uso on Monday's Raw, but he is still nursing a knee injury, per Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio.

Owens suffered the injury during a live event in Madison, Wisconsin on November 13, and despite initial concerns that it was a significant MCL sprain, he has continued to work through it.

So much so that he should be expected to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble on January 28 if recent creative decisions are any indication.

The 38-year-old is still hurt but will continue to work through things as he assumes a larger role in best friend Sami Zayn's ongoing storyline with The Tribal Chief and The Bloodline.

Owens was also in the headlines this week for an in-match exchange with Reigns that left the biggest star in the industry infuriated following the Survivor Series main event, per Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select (h/t Colin Tessier of WrestleZone).

However, Meltzer added that the entire ordeal was overblown and was resolved within 20 minutes.

Either way, it's clear Owens recognizes the significance of his role in the storyline and what it means to both him and Zayn professionally.

It's not every day that a performer gets to work with the top star in the industry, in a story as layered and engaging as theirs is. It is a critically acclaimed program that has managed to engage even the most jaded of WWE fans.

Barring a significant aggravation of the injury, expect Owens to deliver another banger of a match against Reigns at the Royal Rumble, the third time they have fought at that specific PPV.

