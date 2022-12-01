X

    Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers Praised by NBA Twitter for Hot Shooting vs. 76ers

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVDecember 1, 2022

    Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell shoots a three-point basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Nick Cammett)
    AP Photo/Nick Cammett

    The hoop must have looked like a swimming pool for the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night.

    It felt like the Cavs couldn't miss during a 113-85 shellacking of the Philadelphia 76ers, and in the second quarter, they almost didn't, missing just one shot from the floor in the entire frame.

    Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin

    The Cavaliers shot 16-17 from the floor in the 2nd quarters (94%!!!!) 44 points is the second-highest scoring 2nd quarter in franchise history. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LetEmKnow?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LetEmKnow</a>

    Cavs Notes @CavsNotes

    The <a href="https://twitter.com/cavs?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cavs</a> .730 FG% in the first half is their highest FG% in an opening half since Jan. 8, 2005 vs. NYK (.744 FG%).<br><br>Cleveland's 44 PTS in the 2nd Q is their highest in any period this season (prev. 40 in 4th Q on Nov. 13 vs. MIN). <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LetEmKnow?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LetEmKnow</a>

    Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

    so many highlights we can't keep up 🥵

    In total, the Cavs shot 60.8 percent from the field (45-of-74) and 51.7 percent from three (15-of-29) in an easy win over the beat-up 76ers. Caris LeVert led the way with 22 points, Darius Garland chipped in 21 points and nine assists and Donovan Mitchell added 18 points and six dimes.

    Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

    👌👌👌<a href="https://twitter.com/spidadmitchell?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@spidadmitchell</a> | 10 PTS, 3-4 3PT, 4 AST, 2 STL <a href="https://t.co/wlPBeoW2Jv">pic.twitter.com/wlPBeoW2Jv</a>

    Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

    you serious, Spida?!<a href="https://twitter.com/spidadmitchell?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@spidadmitchell</a> ➡️ <a href="https://twitter.com/dariusgarland22?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@dariusgarland22</a> <a href="https://t.co/beCkat9FTh">pic.twitter.com/beCkat9FTh</a>

    Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

    THREE.<a href="https://twitter.com/CarisLeVert?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CarisLeVert</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LetEmKnow?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LetEmKnow</a> <a href="https://t.co/kQftoCSUhU">pic.twitter.com/kQftoCSUhU</a>

    Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

    HAVIN' FUN WITH IT.<br><br>📺 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CavsSixers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CavsSixers</a> on <a href="https://twitter.com/BallySportsCLE?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BallySportsCLE</a> <a href="https://t.co/FK5fHXJMLP">pic.twitter.com/FK5fHXJMLP</a>

    Joel Embiid led the Sixers with 19 points (6-of-16 from the field) and six rebounds.

    Suffice to say, NBA Twitter was impressed with what they saw from the Cavs on Wednesday:

    Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

    This is just a ridiculous shooting display by the Cavs.

    Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers Praised by NBA Twitter for Hot Shooting vs. 76ers
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Nick Pedone @NickPedone12

    The Showtime Cavs. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LetEmKnow?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LetEmKnow</a>

    Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Cavs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Cavs</a> Dean Wade is casually flipping in left-handed runners while a wolf sound howls from the speaker system and the Cavs lead by 29 midway through the fourth quarter. We are done here.

    Paul Hudrick @PaulHudrick

    Respectfully, if you let the Cavs take nothing but wide-open shots for an entire game they might not shoot this well. <a href="https://t.co/Nd7BIH8hnb">https://t.co/Nd7BIH8hnb</a>

    Prez💊 @PresidentEmbiid

    I don’t think the Cavs could shoot any better if they tried, unbelievable shooting performance I am watching

    Subscribe to the You Know Ball Patreon @TrillBroDude

    To recap: the Cavs are making everything and the Sixers are making nothing

    Captain Charisma (Parody-ish) @DirtbagClassic

    Wow, the <a href="https://twitter.com/cavs?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cavs</a> are on a mission tonight. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LetEmKnow?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LetEmKnow</a>

    Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Cavs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Cavs</a> win 113-85. Probably their most complete performance of the season on both ends of the floor. Just throttled Philly. Evan Mobley was awesome and the Cavs shot lights out. <br><br>They're 14-8, third place in the Eastern Conference.

    Rich Hofmann @rich_hofmann

    Sixers get blown out in Cleveland, 113-85. They went over a month without a horrible performance, but that is what this was. Cavs were on fire (and the Sixers were not), but Cleveland carved up the Sixers defense. Cavs shot 61 percent from the field.<br><br>The Sixers are 12-10.

    The Sixers will likely lament not playing stiffer defense, but it's a make-or-miss league, and the Cavs (14-8) were in a making sort of mood.

    The Sixers (12-10) were also without their starting backcourt of James Harden and Tyrese Maxey yet again, making their odds of keeping up in a shootout unlikely.

    While Philly has played well without that pair of late, going 4-2 since Maxey suffered a small fracture in his left foot, a talented Cavs team at home was too much to overcome.

    The win kept the Cavaliers in third place in the Eastern Conference, trailing the Boston Celtics (18-4) by four games and the Milwaukee Bucks (14-5) by 1.5 games. The Sixers, meanwhile, are in sixth place in the East.

    The question coming into the season was whether the addition of Mitchell would be enough to push a talented and young Cavaliers roster over the top and into championship contention. On nights like Wednesday, this group's upside was on full display, and the Sixers were left to feel that wrath.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.