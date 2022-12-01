X

    ACC/Big Ten Challenge 2022: Men's Scores, Highlights and Reaction from Wednesday

    Doric SamDecember 1, 2022

    PORTLAND, OR - NOVEMBER 27: Zach Edey #15 of the Purdue Boilermakers celebrates with fans after the game against the Duke Blue Devils in the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament Men's Championship at Moda Center on November 27, 2022 in Portland, Oregon. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)
    Michael Hickey/Getty Images

    The ACC/Big Ten Challenge will reach its conclusion on Wednesday night.

    The ACC entered the evening with a 5-3 lead, but bragging rights were still up for grabs with six more matchups on the schedule.

    Here's a look at the results followed by a deeper dive into the action from Wednesday:

    Monday's Games

    • Virginia Tech 67, Minnesota 57
    • Pittsburgh 87, Northwestern 58

    Tuesday's Games

    • Maryland 79, Louisville 54
    • Clemson 101, Penn State 94 (double OT)
    • Illinois 73, Syracuse 44
    • Iowa 81, Georgia Tech 65
    • Wake Forest 78, Wisconsin 75
    • Virginia 70, Michigan 68

    Wednesday's Games

    • Duke 81, Ohio State 72
    • Purdue 79, Florida State 69
    • Miami 66, Rutgers 61
    • Boston College at Nebraska, 9:20 p.m. ET
    • North Carolina at Indiana, 9:25 p.m. ET
    • Michigan State at Notre Dame, 9:25 p.m. ET

    No. 5 Purdue got the Big Ten off to a strong start during the early slate with a 10-point win over Florida State. Zach Edey powered the Boilermakers with a game-high 25 points in the victory.

    ESPN @espn

    Can't teach height 😳 <br><br>Zach Edey is 7'4" 👀 <a href="https://t.co/CKmxyosa5i">pic.twitter.com/CKmxyosa5i</a>

    Purdue improved to 7-0 this year and overcame strong showings from Florida State's Darin Green Jr. (23 points) and Matthew Cleveland (20 points). However, the Big Ten's success came to a quick halt.

    No. 17 Duke took down No. 25 Ohio State 81-72. Five players scored in double figures for the Blue Devils, led by Kyle Filipowski's 16 points.

    Zed Key led Ohio State with 21 points, but the Buckeyes got just nine points from their bench players. It was a strong bounce-back performance for Duke after its 19-point loss to Purdue on Sunday.

    NCAA March Madness @MarchMadnessMBB

    DUKE DOWNS OHIO STATE 👀<br><br>The Blue Devils bounce back on their home court and pick up their first ranked win of the season! <a href="https://t.co/c5pVNw1thn">pic.twitter.com/c5pVNw1thn</a>

    Miami continued the ACC's winning ways with a five-point win over Rutgers. The Hurricanes trailed by as many as 11 points in the second half before mounting a furious comeback and outscoring the Scarlet Knights 19-5 over the final 8:20.

    Canes Hoops @CanesHoops

    *~BIG~* WIN!!!!!<br><br>Miami takes down Rutgers 68-61 in the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ACCB1G?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ACCB1G</a> Challenge. <a href="https://t.co/8DZ0EcEEoX">pic.twitter.com/8DZ0EcEEoX</a>

    Brian Fonseca @briannnnf

    After taking a 10-point lead with 14 minutes to go, Rutgers blows it by going ice cold.<br><br>Miami goes on a 16-6 run to tie the game with six minutes to play as the Scarlet Knights miss six of their last seven shots and commit four turnovers in eight minutes.

    Jordan Miller and Norchad Omier led Miami with 17 points apiece and combined for 19 boards off the bench, while Isaiah Wong added 16 points.

