ACC/Big Ten Challenge 2022: Men's Scores, Highlights and Reaction from Wednesday

The ACC/Big Ten Challenge will reach its conclusion on Wednesday night.

The ACC entered the evening with a 5-3 lead, but bragging rights were still up for grabs with six more matchups on the schedule.

Here's a look at the results followed by a deeper dive into the action from Wednesday:

Monday's Games

Virginia Tech 67, Minnesota 57

Pittsburgh 87, Northwestern 58

Tuesday's Games

Maryland 79, Louisville 54

Clemson 101, Penn State 94 (double OT)

Illinois 73, Syracuse 44

Iowa 81, Georgia Tech 65

Wake Forest 78, Wisconsin 75

Virginia 70, Michigan 68

Wednesday's Games

Duke 81, Ohio State 72

Purdue 79, Florida State 69

Miami 66, Rutgers 61

Boston College at Nebraska, 9:20 p.m. ET

North Carolina at Indiana, 9:25 p.m. ET

Michigan State at Notre Dame, 9:25 p.m. ET

No. 5 Purdue got the Big Ten off to a strong start during the early slate with a 10-point win over Florida State. Zach Edey powered the Boilermakers with a game-high 25 points in the victory.

Purdue improved to 7-0 this year and overcame strong showings from Florida State's Darin Green Jr. (23 points) and Matthew Cleveland (20 points). However, the Big Ten's success came to a quick halt.

No. 17 Duke took down No. 25 Ohio State 81-72. Five players scored in double figures for the Blue Devils, led by Kyle Filipowski's 16 points.

Zed Key led Ohio State with 21 points, but the Buckeyes got just nine points from their bench players. It was a strong bounce-back performance for Duke after its 19-point loss to Purdue on Sunday.

Miami continued the ACC's winning ways with a five-point win over Rutgers. The Hurricanes trailed by as many as 11 points in the second half before mounting a furious comeback and outscoring the Scarlet Knights 19-5 over the final 8:20.

Jordan Miller and Norchad Omier led Miami with 17 points apiece and combined for 19 boards off the bench, while Isaiah Wong added 16 points.