Tata Martino Resigns as Mexico Manager After 2022 World Cup Elimination

Patrick Smith - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Gerardo "Tata" Martino announced his resignation as manager of the Mexico men's national team shortly after his team was eliminated in the group stage of the 2022 World Cup.

"I am the first responsible for this terrible disappointment and frustration that we have," Martino told reporters. "As the person in charge, it causes a lot of sadness. I fully assume responsibility for this great failure.

"My contract ended as soon as the referee blew the final whistle and there is nothing more to be done."

Mexico earned a 2-1 win over Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, but the squad finished behind Argentina and Poland in Group C. Both Mexico and Poland had four points in three matches, but Poland advanced based on goal differential.

It's the first time Mexico has been eliminated in the group stage of a World Cup since 1978.

Mexico had reached the round of 16 in each of the last seven World Cups, although the squad has failed to advance to the quarterfinal during this stretch.

There were higher expectations on Martino when he joined Mexico in 2019. The 60-year-old had previous international experience with Argentina.

Martino also managed top players at Barcelona and found success in MLS with Atlanta United.

The manager didn't reach his goals with Mexico, however, losing to the United States at both the Gold Cup and Nations League final. The team also had a difficult time during World Cup qualifying, finishing behind Canada in the CONCACAF table.

Mexico didn't fare much better at the World Cup, failing to score in its first two matches while earning just one point against Poland and Argentina. El Tri finally found their form against Saudi Arabia, but they needed one more goal to pass Poland in the standings.

Martino faced significant criticism throughout his tenure with Mexico, including when he left Javier "Chicharito" Hernández off the World Cup roster, but now the team must look elsewhere as it tries to rebuild.

Mexico has already qualified for the 2026 World Cup as a co-host alongside the United States and Canada.