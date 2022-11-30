NBA Insider Shams Charania Says He Doesn't Run Hoop Central Twitter amid Speculation

Photos by Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images

NBA insider Shams Charania denied he's the author behind the popular "Hoop Central" Twitter account.

Charania told Pat McAfee on Wednesday he's not running the account and added wouldn't have the time to maintain such a prolific burner while doing his usual reporting.

The theory quickly gained steam last week when Hoop Central shared a screenshot of a comment by Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green on Instagram.

Sharp-eyed social media users noticed Charania's profile photo was shown below the reply. That would seemingly only happen if Shams had captured the exchange from his own Instagram account.

However, it's also possible the person who captured the exchange simply has Shams' photo set as their profile picture.

The search for Hoop Central's true identity goes on.