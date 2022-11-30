Soccer Icon Pelé Hospitalized in Brazil; Daughter Says 'No Emergency'

AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File

Brazilian football legend Pelé was reportedly hospitalized Tuesday in Brazil with heart problems, swelling throughout his body and other health issues.

ESPN's Pedro Ivo Almeida reported Wednesday (via Rich Jones of the Daily Mirror) that Pelé has been undergoing chemotherapy since last September and regularly visits the hospital for medical checkups, but Tuesday's admittance was unscheduled.

His daughter, Kely Nascimento, posted a statement on Instagram (h/t Reuters' Gabriel Araujo and Eduardo Simões) in the wake of the news reports.

"Lots of alarm in the media today concerning my dad's health," she wrote. "He is in the hospital regulating medication. Some of my siblings are visiting Brazil. There is [no] emergency or new dire prediction. I will be there for New Years and promise to post some pictures."

