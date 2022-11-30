The New Generation Is Here: USMNT Is Making a Mark at the World Cup

Wu Zhizhao/VCG via Getty Images

The United States men's national team is in the knockout stage of the World Cup for the fifth time since it returned to the global stage in 1990.

Fielding the second-youngest squad at the World Cup, the U.S. went undefeated in group play and sealed a place in the round of 16 with a gritty 1-0 win over Iran on Tuesday.

The Netherlands wait around the corner: a formidable challenge for an ambitious young squad. But before the page turns toward the Dutch—and how the U.S. might beat them—it's worth reflecting on what the USMNT has done.

A new generation

Gregg Berhalter tweaked his lineup to face Iran in the most important match the U.S. has played in eight years, and the 49-year-old's bold selections paid off. Josh Sargent returned as the No. 9 after being benched against England. Cameron Carter-Vickers made his debut, replacing Walker Zimmerman at the back beside Tim Ream. Carter-Vickers was the 18th U.S. player to make a World Cup debut in this tournament, a USMNT record.

Let that sink in.

In a sea of individual debuts, this tournament is a collective debut. The new generation of USMNT is officially here.

The youth and World Cup inexperience of this squad are notable for this reason: They did the job playing some of the most compelling football to ever come out of the USA, and their careers have only just begun.

With a recipe that combines mentality, belief, tenacity and spirit with talent, tactics and growing experience in top global leagues, this team is ready to ditch the cliches and change a few minds.

A well-organized team

What this team lacks in age or experience, it makes up for in cohesion and talent. From game to game, they've adjusted to the matchup against the opposing squad, attacking the match with astute preparation. Give credit where it's due—Berhalter has gotten the results when they have counted the most.

The team has been defensively sound. Against Iran, the U.S. collected its second straight clean sheet. That's the first time the U.S. has kept multiple clean sheets in a World Cup since 1930. It's yet to concede anything from open run of play.

Matt Turner's time at Arsenal is apparent in his confident, progressive game. His shot-stopping is sharp as ever. Ream's reemergence is perfectly timed. His composure, game smarts and skill are vital pieces to the center-back pair. Zimmerman and Carter-Vickers have taken turns making gargantuan defensive stops, plugging holes, stopping plays.

Good luck to any team trying to get a ball through the midfield. Weston McKennie is churning out top performances as a two-way midfielder. At just 20, Yunas Musah is covering every blade of grass alongside the team captain, Tyler Adams. And what more can be said about Adams, who is blossoming as an American World Cup star?

At fullback, Sergiño Dest and Antonee Robinson are dynamic getting forward, key elements of the attack. Christian Pulisic and Tim Weah test teams from the wing, game-changers on either side. It's no shock the pair are responsible for both of the team's goals.

The striker position remains tepid, but Sargent's second start was the best we've seen. Should he recover in time from an ankle injury for Saturday's match against the Netherlands, he'll be in line for another start.

Hearts and minds

The quest to turn heads and leave a mark remains central to this team.

They've played phenomenally—if imperfectly—and have a lot left to prove. Defeating the Netherlands and making a deeper run would not simply set or tie a record. It would chip away toward their ultimate goal: Make America fall in love, and make the world take note.

The world has started to. While Pulisic is well known to soccer fans, his display of dynamism has keen observers wondering what his next move might be after Chelsea. Fans watch in awe of Adams along with Champions League clubs that could look to spend big cash on the young captain. Attendees at the World Cup have commented on how surprising this U.S. team has been. Iran coach Carlos Queiroz lauded the Americans, who he says have graduated to "football" instead of "soccer" and are playing the modern game.

It's an achievement already. But the team remains focused. The Netherlands this Saturday in Doha presents an opportunity entirely new.