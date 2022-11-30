ACC/Big Ten Challenge 2022: Men's Scores, Highlights and Reaction from Tuesday

AP Photo/Michael Allio

Final bragging rights are at stake in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

The ACC announced the event, which dates back to 1999, would end with this season's edition and be replaced by an ACC/SEC Challenge for men's and women's basketball. That could mean fewer marquee nonconference matchups down the line, especially for the Big Ten that doesn't have the SEC as a replacement foe, but there was no shortage of high-profile games in this year's edition.

The ACC jumped out to a quick lead with two wins Monday, but the Big Ten had the opportunity to bounce back with a crowded slate of six games Tuesday.

Here is a look at the results:

Monday's Games

Virginia Tech 67, Minnesota 57

Pittsburgh 87, Northwestern 58

Tuesday's Games

Maryland 79, Louisville 54

Clemson 101, Penn State 94 (double OT)

Illinois 73, Syracuse 44

Georgia Tech at Iowa, 9 p.m. ET

Wake Forest at Wisconsin, 9 p.m. ET

Virginia at Michigan, 9:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday's Games

Ohio State at Duke, 7:15 p.m. ET

Purdue at Florida State, 7:15 p.m. ET

Rutgers at Miami, 7:15 p.m. ET

North Carolina at Indiana, 9:15 p.m. ET

Michigan State at Notre Dame, 9:15 p.m. ET

Boston College at Nebraska, 9:15 p.m. ET

Tuesday's early slate of games got off to a perfect start for the Big Ten's comeback hopes after Minnesota lost to Virginia Tech and Northwestern lost to Pittsburgh on Monday.

To the surprise of exactly nobody, Maryland had no trouble dispatching a Louisville team that is a shell of its typically dominant self. The Cardinals are now 0-7 on the season and count losses to Bellarmine, Wright State and Appalachian State on their resume.

An NCAA tournament appearance seems impossible at this point, and the latest loss did nothing to change that.

Donta Scott led the way for the Terrapins with 18 points and five rebounds, while Jahmir Young stuffed the stat sheet in a supporting role with 15 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals.

Maryland wasn't the only Big Ten team to notch a blowout win over a struggling program that is accustomed to playing at a higher level.

Syracuse fell to 3-4 on the season with a loss to Illinois, which pulled away in the second half after a back-and-forth start to the contest. The Fighting Illini set the tone with their defense, forcing 17 turnovers and preventing the Orange from building any type of sustained momentum for a comeback.

Coleman Hawkins posted a triple-double with 15 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in an impressive performance, helping Illinois improve to 6-1.

The drama in the early slate came in the game between Penn State and Clemson.

It seemed as if the Tigers were going to come away with the home win when Hunter Tyson's triple put them ahead by seven with less than one minute remaining, but they missed four consecutive free throws in the last 40 seconds of regulation and left the door open for a comeback.

Andrew Funk took full advantage with a three-pointer to tie it with five seconds remaining to force overtime, but Clemson bounced back and clinched the win by controlling the second extra period.

Tyson (24 points and nine rebounds) and PJ Hall (22 points) were the driving forces in the offensive explosion that featured a combined 30 points from the home team in the two overtimes.