Nets' Ben Simmons Will Miss Next 3 Games with Calf Injury Diagnosed as Strain

Brooklyn Nets playmaker Ben Simmons will miss at least the next three games with a left lateral upper calf strain and will be reassessed after that stretch.

Simmons has previously missed time this season with knee soreness, and injuries are always going to be a storyline when it comes to his career. He sat out his rookie campaign because of a foot injury, and he missed the entire 2021-22 season in part because of a back issue that ultimately required surgery.

When healthy, the 26-year-old can impact the game a number of ways, even if he isn't known for his shooting and offensive prowess.

The three-time All-Star and two-time All-Defensive selection is averaging 8.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.2 steals in 17 games this season as a secondary option on a team that also features Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

Until Simmons returns, look for Edmond Sumner, Cam Thomas and Patty Mills to see more time for Brooklyn.