X

    Nets' Ben Simmons Will Miss Next 3 Games with Calf Injury Diagnosed as Strain

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVNovember 30, 2022

    BROOKLYN, NY - NOVEMBER 27: Ben Simmons #10 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on during the game against the Portland Trail Blazers on November 27, 2022 at Barclays Center Brooklyn, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

    Brooklyn Nets playmaker Ben Simmons will miss at least the next three games with a left lateral upper calf strain and will be reassessed after that stretch.

    Simmons has previously missed time this season with knee soreness, and injuries are always going to be a storyline when it comes to his career. He sat out his rookie campaign because of a foot injury, and he missed the entire 2021-22 season in part because of a back issue that ultimately required surgery.

    When healthy, the 26-year-old can impact the game a number of ways, even if he isn't known for his shooting and offensive prowess.

    The three-time All-Star and two-time All-Defensive selection is averaging 8.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.2 steals in 17 games this season as a secondary option on a team that also features Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

    Until Simmons returns, look for Edmond Sumner, Cam Thomas and Patty Mills to see more time for Brooklyn.

    Nets' Ben Simmons Will Miss Next 3 Games with Calf Injury Diagnosed as Strain
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.