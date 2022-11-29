Ben Simmons Day-to-Day After Exiting Nets' Win over Magic with Knee Injury

AP Photo/John Minchillo

Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons is day-to-day after exiting Monday's 109-102 victory over the Orlando Magic with left knee soreness.

"We'll check him day by day, see how he responds with a little treatment, see what it looks like [Tuesday]," Brooklyn coach Jacque Vaughn told reporters, via ESPN's Nick Friedell.

Vaughn also said he doesn't believe Simmons' back surgery over the summer played a role in this situation:

"No. I think more so than anything [it's] the accumulation of games. He hasn't had this amount of accumulation of games over a period of a long time. Talked to the performance team about that. We were warned about that just as these games start to add up."

Simmons played 11 minutes and finished 0-of-3 with four rebounds and three assists.

The 26-year-old has missed five games this season with knee soreness, and he struggled to find his rhythm at the beginning of the year.

In 16 appearances entering Monday, Simmons was averaging just 8.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 6.0 assists. His production is a far cry from the level he played at prior to missing last year as he addressed his mental health and back injury.

He seemed to find a groove in recent weeks, however, scoring in double figures in six straight games.

On Nov. 16, The Athletic's Shams Charania and Sam Amick reported that frustration around the Australian had "been building in recent weeks" and that coaches and teammates were "concerned about his availability and level of play, with some questioning his passion for the game."

Prior to his lost 2021-22 season, Simmons was a three-time All-Star and two-time All-Defensive first-team selection. He was an exceptional playmaker and wreaked havoc on opposing offenses with his versatility on defense. The Nets are still hopeful he will return to that form.

If Simmons misses time, there will be more minutes available in the backcourt for Seth Curry, Edmond Sumner, Cam Thomas and Patty Mills.