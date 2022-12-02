2022 Men's World Cup: Expert Predictions for the Round of 16

8 of 8

AP Photo/Lee Jin-man

Akerman: Portugal

I have to say, Portugal have looked far better than I expected. The full-strength XI is well-organised, incisive and buzzing with the creativity of Bruno Fernandes, arguably the Player of the Tournament so far. Even with an underperforming Cristiano Ronaldo, they look consistently dangerous.

Switzerland are exactly the type of side that would undo them in previous years. They have fighters all over the pitch and genuine match-winners in Xherdan Shaqiri and Breel Embolo. If you asked me before the tournament, I’d pick the Swiss. Right now, I’m impressed by Portugal and expect them to get the win.

Evans: Portugal

The star of the show, Ronaldo, looked pretty average in his side's 2-1 defeat against South Korea. The chances were there, ones you'd expect the worldwide superstar to deposit...but he just didn't. Perhaps he's finally showing his age at 37, as he has not been the CR7 we're all used to.

Ronaldo and the rest of the Portuguese squad will have their hands full with Switzerland, who are well-organized and delivered a strong result against Serbia to move on. The Ronaldo story won't end just yet though, as the quality and depth Portugal possess will allow them to outlast the Swiss.

Swanick: Switzerland

Cristiano Ronaldo hasn’t exactly impressed this World Cup, but so far, he hasn’t had to. Portugal’s depth of talent has filled in with enough to get them into the knockouts.

Their meeting with Switzerland will be a close one. Xherdan Shaqiri may have graduated to Major League Soccer, but he’s been electric for the Swiss this World Cup. I’ve got this one going to penalties and Switzerland sneaking by to the quarters.

Windley: Portugal

With this potentially being Ronaldo's last world cup, Portugal will do everything in their power to make sure he goes out on top.

In the group stage, the Portuguese didn't necessarily dominate, but they did manage to top the group. This squad has a wealth of talent that surrounds Ronaldo, so he's not responsible for carrying the offensive load. In the round of 16, Portugal, much like Spain, will have the experience to navigate when it gets tough. For that reason, I see them moving past Switzerland and into the next round.