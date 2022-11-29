World Cup 2022 Scores: Tuesday's Results and Wednesday's Schedule

Mohammad Karamali/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

The United States men's national team advanced to the knockout round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup with a 1-0 win over Iran on Tuesday afternoon.

Christian Pulisic's 38th-minute goal was the difference between the Americans finishing in second place in Group B and going home from Qatar.

The Americans took second behind England, who had a much more comfortable day in Qatar by winning 3-0 over Wales.

The wins by the USMNT and England confirmed the first two matches of the knockout round. The Americans take on Group A winner Netherlands on Saturday, while England and Group A runner-up Senegal square off on Sunday.

Netherlands and Senegal had similar experiences on Monday as the two teams in the same positions as them in Group B. The Dutch finished off a miserable home World Cup for Qatar with two goals, while Senegal battled to a 2-1 win over Ecuador.

Group B

1. England - 7 points

2. United States - 5

3. Iran - 3

4. Wales - 1

Tuesday Results

United States 1, Iran 0

England 3, Wales 0

The United States relied on its highest-profile player to advance into the knockout round.

Christian Pulisic connected with a Sergiño Dest cross in the 38th minute to give the Americans the three points required to advance to the round of 16.

Dest and Antonee Robinson challenged the Iranian defense down the flanks for most of the first half, but they were unable to play a perfect ball into the box until Dest's assist on Pulisic's goal.

The Americans appeared to have a second goal in the back of the net right before halftime, but Timothy Weah was ruled narrowly offside.

Iran played much better in the second half, as it had to secure at least a draw to make it out of Group B.

Iran came close on a few occasions, but none of its shots significantly challenged USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner.

The American win set up a round-of-16 clash with the Netherlands. That will be the first of eight round-of-16 matches to be played in Qatar.

England became the fourth European nation to secure safe passage into the round of 16, and the Three Lions confirmed that UEFA had the first two group winners in Qatar.

Marcus Rashford brought the English attack to life five minutes into the second half with a stunning free-kick goal.

The Manchester United forward has three goals in Qatar. He added to his World Cup tally with a goal in the 68th minute.

Phil Foden became the sixth player to find the back of the net for England just a minute after Rashford opened the scoring. Foden knocked in a brilliant cross from the right wing off Harry Kane's boot.

England advanced to the knockout round without Kane, who is the reigning Golden Boot winner at the World Cup, finding the back of the net.

The well-rounded English attack will take on Senegal in the round of 16. The Three Lions are trying to reach the semifinals of their third straight major tournament. They finished in fourth place at the 2018 World Cup and were the runner-up at UEFA Euro 2020.

Group A

1. Netherlands - 7 points

2. Senegal - 6

3. Ecuador - 4

4. Qatar - 0

Tuesday Results

Netherlands 2, Qatar 0

Senegal 2, Ecuador 1

A three-minute stretch in the second half was the turning point in the fight for second place in Group A.

Senegal came out of that stretch on top through Kalidou Koulibaly's 70th-minute strike, which was his first-ever international goal.

Koulibaly's goal moved Senegal back into the lead after Moises Caicedo equalized for Ecuador in the 67th minute.

Caicedo's strike appeared to give Ecuador the result it needed to go through with the Netherlands, but Senegal came up huge in a must-win spot to answer the goal from the Brighton and Hove Albion player.

Senegal is through to the knockout round for the second time in national team history. The Lions of Teranga made it to the quarterfinals of the 2002 World Cup in Japan and South Korea.

The Netherlands cruised into the knockout round as the Group A winner with a 2-0 win over Qatar.

Cody Gakpo continued to make his case as the breakout player of the tournament. as he netted his third goal of the competition in the first half.

The 23-year-old PSV Eindhoven player scored three of the five Dutch goals in the group stage. He will likely will not remain at PSV much longer after the World Cup. He was already on the radars of Europe's top clubs and his transfer value may be at its highest in January.

Qatar finished the group stage with zero points and a single goal. Qatar became the first host nation to lose all three games at the World Cup.

Wednesday Schedule

Group D: Tunisia vs. France (10 a.m. ET, FS1)

Group D: Australia vs. Denmark (10 a.m. ET, FS1)

Group C: Poland vs. Argentina (2 p.m. ET, Fox)

Group C: Saudi Arabia vs. Mexico (2 p.m. ET, FS1)