Nets' Ben Simmons Won't Play vs. Wizards, Ruled Out with Knee Injury

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons has been listed as out for Wednesday's game against the Washington Wizards with knee soreness, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Simmons has gotten off to a rough start this season while trying to acclimate himself to a new on-court situation. The three-time All-Star was held to fewer than 10 points in each of his first nine games.

Injuries have also been a problem for Simmons. He missed four consecutive games from Oct. 31 to Nov. 5 with soreness in his left knee.

During the Nets' 109-102 victory over the Orlando Magic on Monday, Simmons left in the second quarter with pain in the same knee. Head coach Jacque Vaughn told reporters he anticipated Simmons would be day-to-day, but they would wait to see how he responded to treatment.

Simmons looked like he was getting comfortable during a six-game stretch from Nov. 15 to 25. The 26-year-old scored in double figures in each of those games. He averaged 15.5 points on 82.0 percent shooting from the field, 6.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists during that streak.

The Nets, like Simmons, have been trying to find a rhythm. They have already changed coaches after Steve Nash parted ways with the team on Nov. 1. Kyrie Irving was suspended eight games after posting a link on Twitter to a film that contains antisemitic messaging.

Vaughn does have the Nets playing better with a 9-6 record since taking over. They do need Simmons playing at his peak if they are going to be a title contender in the Eastern Conference, but there's still time for him to get back on track.