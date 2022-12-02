2022 Men's World Cup: Power Ranking Every Team in the Knockout Stage

2 of 7

11. South Korea

South Korea were the underdogs in Group H, but they never let that stop them from competing.

From the first day of the tournament, the Taegeuk Warriors played fearlessly.

Even with a half-healthy Heung-min Son, they never let up, beating Portugal on the final day to secure their spot in the round of 16.

Unfortunately, in the knockout stages, they'll be facing Brazil.

Unless they can come up with another upset, they will be heading home.

10. Switzerland

Switzerland finished second in Group G after they beat Serbia 3-2.

The Swiss always seem to find themselves in a prime position to go farther in the tournament than most people expect.

Much like their campaign in Euro 2020, where they beat France on the way to the quarterfinals, the Swiss are experienced in upsets.

As they go on to face Portugal in the round of 16, the fluidity of their 4-3-2-1 and the scoring form of Breel Embolo will be needed.

9. Japan

With their high-pressing style and tactical flexibility, Japan punched its ticket to the round of 16.

On their way to topping Group E, Hajime Moriyasu's men beat Germany and Spain with tireless determination.

Japan is blessed with a myriad of attacking options, and the key contributions of Ritsu Doan and Kaoru Mitoma off the bench were pivotal in the Samurai Blue's upsets.

As they head to the knockout rounds, they'll have the belief, ability and heart to give Croatia a good game.

8. England

England may look strong on paper, but despite the wealth of talent they have, they play a dull brand of football.

Though the Three Lions won two out of their three group-stage games in blowout fashion, there are concerns about their ability to do so against more talented sides.

Their 0-0 draw against the USMNT was a prime example of the tedious, boring soccer that they tend to play. In that match, Gareth Southgate's men only managed to get three shots on target.

The good news is they have a phenomenal front line capable of winning games with skills alone. That is more than enough to make up for their deficiencies elsewhere.

7. Croatia

Though they only won once out of their three Group F games, Croatia qualified for the round of 16 in second place.

The trio of Luka Modrić, Marcelo Brozović and Mateo Kovačić impressed during the group stage as well. Their fluidity and ability to dictate the tempo for their team saw them decimate Canada 4-1.



With a forward line that includes an in-form Andrej Kramarić and a defense spearheaded by the young talent of Joško Gvardiol, this Croatian team has the team spirit to go far potentially.

6. Argentina

This Argentina side doesn't look as dangerous as many expected, but, when there's Lionel Messi on their side, they can't be counted out.



With his team's back against the wall vs. Mexico, Messi powered Argentina to victory. Against Poland, La Albiceleste looked much more like the team that won the 2021 Copa America.

As the knockout rounds progress, don't count them out. They have the talent and experience to beat Australia in the next round and make a deep run to the final.