Raptors' Fred VanVleet Says He Wouldn't Trade Scottie Barnes for Kevin Durant

Even though Kevin Durant could swing championship odds if the Brooklyn Nets traded him, at least one member of the Toronto Raptors wouldn't want his team to make a play for the 12-time All-Star if it meant giving up Scottie Barnes.

Appearing on the How Hungry Are You? show with Serge Ibaka (h/t Wenzell Ortiz of Yahoo Sports), Fred VanVleet explained why he wouldn't want to trade Barnes for Durant if the scenario presented itself.

"I wouldn’t do it," he said. "I told you, I’m a loyal guy; I’m not a trade guy."

