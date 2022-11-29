WWE Rumors on Reigns-Owens Backstage Heat and Jey Uso Injury; Randy Orton Update

AMER HILABI/AFP via Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

WWE Reportedly Moving Forward with Reigns, Owens Plans Despite Rumored Heat

Despite some reported heat between Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens, WWE is reportedly still planning to go ahead with plans involving the two Superstars.

It was initially reported by Fightful Select (h/t H Jenkins of Ringside News) that Reigns was "visibly upset" after Survivor Series WarGames because of an "unplanned spot" involving Owens.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Subhojeet Mukherjee of Ringside News) confirmed the report, noting that Reigns was indeed upset after getting "popped," causing bruising under his left eye.

Meltzer added that everything had "blown over" after 20 minutes, however, and that no lingering issues remained. Meltzer (h/t Mukherjee) also reported that any plans involving Owens, Reigns and Sami Zayn are still moving forward as expected, and that there won't be a situation where Reigns and Owens refuse to work together.

At Survivor Series WarGames, Owens led a team also comprised of Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Butch and Ridge Holland against The Bloodline made up of Reigns, Zayn, Solo Sikoa and The Usos.

The climax of the match came when Zayn stopped his former best friend, Owens, from pinning Reigns before hitting Owens with a low blow and a Helluva Kick. Zayn offered KO up to Jey Uso, who hit him with an Uso Splash for the win.

Reigns seemed to fully accept Zayn as a member of The Bloodline after the match, while Jey Uso embraced Zayn with a hug after being skeptical of him for months.

On Raw, Owens insisted he wasn't angry at Zayn, but made it clear that he no longer wanted anything to do with the man who had been so closely linked to his career for two decades.

Owens faced Jey Uso in the main event of Raw, and despite the presence of The Bloodline at ringside, KO was victorious.

That suggests there are plans in place for Owens to continue feuding with The Bloodline, perhaps even leading up to a WWE Universal Championship match against Reigns at the Royal Rumble in January.

Jey Uso Reportedly Worked Through WarGames with Injury

WarGames is among the most dangerous matches in pro wrestling, and Jey Uso reportedly may have found that out firsthand.

According to Meltzer (h/t Mukherjee), Uso said Monday night in a promo, "I think I broke my hand for real." Meltzer noted that Uso said that because he "probably" actually did suffer a legitimate broken hand either during or before WarGames.

Per Meltzer, there had been talk of Uso working through a broken wrist before WarGames, but it ended up not being broken. He was apparently unable to avoid an injury of a slightly different kind, however.

At WarGames, Jey was the first entrant for The Bloodline, and he worked the match with tape around his wrist and a couple of his fingers. He was among the standout performers and pinned Owens to pick up the win for his team.

Then, on Raw, Jey competed in the main event against Owens, which ended with a Stunner and a pinfall victory for KO.

Jey Uso has consistently been among the most entertaining aspects of WWE's weekly programming for quite some time, dating back to the creation of Reigns' Tribal Chief character and the formation of The Bloodline.

Jey initially went up against Reigns in a heated and memorable feud before joining forces with him and helping for form one of the most dominant stables in WWE history.

Much of the credit for The Bloodline's success is owed to Jey, which is why his apparent willingness to work through injury is such a major coup for the group.

Bob Orton Gives Positive Update on Randy Orton's Injury Recovery

WWE Hall of Famer "Cowboy" Bob Orton commented recently on the recovery of his son, Randy Orton, from a back ailment.

Speaking during a virtual autograph signing (h/t Mukherjee), the elder Orton said Randy is "coming along" and will be "back in there before you know it."

Last week, it was reported by Fightful Select (h/t Jenkins) that Randy Orton had recently undergone fusion surgery on his lower back. It was noted that there was no timetable for his return other than that he would miss "an extended period of time."

Fightful also reported that some people they spoke to in WWE believed the company would be "fortunate" if Orton ever comes back because of the nature of the injury and the amount of wear and tear Orton has suffered during a 20-year career.

Orton has been out of action since May, last competing on the May 20 episode of SmackDown when he and Matt Riddle dropped the Raw Tag Team Championships to The Usos in a unification match.

WWE acknowledged at the time that Orton was dealing with back issues, but the company has yet to say anything publicly about how severe his back injury is.

It is difficult to envision Orton returning any time soon, and given that he is 42 years of age, it isn't guaranteed that he will ever return to the ring at all, especially in a full-time capacity.

Orton is one of WWE's biggest stars and most accomplished performers, as well as a surefire future Hall of Famer, so the company figures to do all it can to get him as healthy as possible and in position to potentially return to action in the future.

