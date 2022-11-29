Power Ranking All 12 WWE PPVs From 2022

0 of 6

Photo credit: WWE.com

Survivor Series was a big success for WWE to close a tumultuous year for the company. Hopefully, its last major pay-per-view event of 2022 is a positive sign for what’s to come as WrestleMania season begins in January.

Some early shows this year illustrate why it’s so easy to criticize WWE sometimes. However, the company can still produce incredible moments and top-notch matches at its best. So, there’s still plenty for its avid viewers and casual fans to be excited about.

More importantly, Triple H’s promotion to head of creative has sparked an undeniable shift in quality. All of the events under his regime have shown a marked improvement. That may not be enough to convince some of the biggest detractors to give it a chance, but it has been refreshing.

So, let’s take a look at how the company fared this year now that its final show is in the books. This is our power ranking of every WWE main roster pay-per-view of 2022.