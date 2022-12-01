AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from November 30December 1, 2022
AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from November 30
MJF defeated Jon Moxley to capture the AEW World Championship at Full Gear and for the first time since then, the self-proclaimed "Devil" spoke to the fans Wednesday night on Dynamite.
The new top dog in All Elite Wrestling headlined a show that also featured the third match in the Best-of-Seven Series for the world trios titles between The Elite and Death Triangle.
What did MJF have to say in his first promo as world champ and were Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks able to stop the bleeding and wrest a win away from Penta El Zero Miedo, Rey Fenix and PAC?
Find out with this recap from the final Dynamite of November.
Match Card
- Best of Seven Series for AEW World Trios Championships: The Elite vs. Death Triangle (Death Triangle leads 2-0)
- Dax Harwood vs. Bryan Danielson
- Willow Nightingale vs. Anna Jay A.S.
- Samoa Joe vs. AR Fox
- Ricky Starks vs. Ari Daivari
- MJF promo
- Jade Cargill's TBS Championship celebration
- Jon Moxley Promo
Jon Moxley and Hangman Page's Explosive Start
- "There are three certainties in this world: death, taxes and Jon Moxley."
- "Nothing has really changed since day one. I am the top of the food chain."
- One of the extras playing a security guard pushed Moxley, who tripped and fell off the stage. Hopefully, said extra got out of dodge backstage for his own sake.
Former AEW World champion Jon Moxley kicked off the show by touting his status as the "top of the food chain" in the company, then claimed that no man had the balls to confront him.
This brought out "Hangman" Adam Page for the first time since suffering a scary concussion in his match with the aforementioned Mox. The two wasted little time erupting into a physical encounter that was promptly broken up by security and referees.
The red-hot start to the show drew chants of "let them fight," the sign of an effective angle and something fans wanted to see more of. Page and Moxley are bona fide main event talent in AEW and, more importantly, the fans believe them.
The intensity, aggression and physicality here worked and resulted in an opening segment that set up a match with an inadvertent build and a desire on the part of the audience to see it play out.
Grade
A
Top Moments
Bryan Danielson vs. Dax Harwood
- The crowd chanted, "this is awesome" during the lockup, a reflection of their excitement for the contest.
- Harwood's partner, Cash Wheeler, returned backstage so the match could go on uninterrupted.
- Harwood applied a Sharpshooter in an ode to his favorite wrestler, Bret Hart, of whom he is unabashed in his fandom.
- Backstage, Ricky Starks cut a promo about next week's Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royal, claiming he is entering the match because he wants to take everything away from MJF. First his ring, then the AEW World Championship at Winter Is Coming.
Two of the most celebrated in-ring performers of 2022 battled in the night's first match as Bryan Danielson squared off with one-half of the Ring of Honor, IWGP and AAA Tag Team champions, FTR's Dax Harwood.
Harwood controlled through the commercial break but a late reversal of bodyweight allowed Danielson to slow his opponent's momentum and mount a comeback.
The American Dragon uncorked his trademark kicks, Harwood countered with a Liger Bomb for two. A series of pinfall reversals gave way to Danielson applying the LeBell Lock and forcing a tapout, but not without his chest bearing the redness and welts of an intensely physical encounter.
There was considerable excitement across the internet the moment that the match was announced and this did not disappoint. Was it a Match of the Year candidate? No, but it did not have to be. It was still a hard-hitting affair with some great technical wrestling, even better timing and a finish that put over Danielson but did not damage Harwood's credibility in the process.
The post-match embrace reminded fans that both men are babyfaces and will remain that way. More importantly, it was a show of respect between two great professional wrestlers who helped carry the promotion on their backs here in 2022.
Result
Danielson tapped Harwood out
Grade
B+
Top Moments
TNT Championship Match: Samoa Joe vs. AR Fox
- Moxley and Page continued their backstage brawl with security once again interjecting themselves.
- Renee Paquette hosted a sit-down interview with the Jericho Appreciation Society and Blackpool Combat Club in which a tag match pitting Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta against Daniel Garcia and Jake Hager was announced. Yuta also challenged Garcia for the ROH Pure Championship at Final Battle.
- Excalibur revealed AR Fox was officially signed to AEW earlier in the afternoon.
- "Ladies and gentlemen, I would like to welcome you to a new era...of the one, true King of Television!" Joe exclaimed.
For the first time since winning it at Full Gear, TNT champion Samoa Joe defended against new AEW signee, AR Fox, in one-on-one action.
The Samoan Submission Machine dominated the action before and throughout the commercial, establishing a dominance Fox did not appear poised to counteract. He did, though, downing Joe with a cutter and adding a picture-perfect 450 splash for a near-fall.
The champ recovered, delivered the Muscle Buster and pinned Fox to retain.
A post-match promo was interrupted by Wardlow, who suggested his feud with Joe is not over.
This was fine for what it was but will likely be overrated by the AEW faithful.
Joe was slow and methodical, Fox was flashy and once again broke out his beautiful finisher to no avail. The focus was clearly on establishing the champion and highlighting him ahead of ROH Final Battle, where he will presumably battle Wardlow for the TNT Championship.
Who wins that is anyone's guess but common sense would say it cannot really be Wardlow. At the same time, as one of the few faces of Ring of Honor, it would be detrimental to the brand to weaken one of its stars.
Result
Joe defeated Fox
Grade
C+
Top Moments
Tony Khan @TonyKhan
Congratulations <a href="https://twitter.com/ARealFoxx?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ARealFoxx</a>, you are officially ALL ELITE!<br><br>See you in Indianapolis on <a href="https://twitter.com/TBSNetwork?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TBSNetwork</a> at Wednesday Night <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AEWDynamite?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AEWDynamite</a> at 8pm ET/7pm ET TONIGHT! <a href="https://t.co/IpsAP0cP2w">pic.twitter.com/IpsAP0cP2w</a>
MJF Promo
- "How uncouth," MJF said in response to a curse-filled chant from the fans.
- "He wanted me to leave Moxley with an emotional scar so he never forgot about the day he was outsmarted by MJF," the new champion explained his alliance with Regal.
- "Effort is for poors like all of you."
- "This belt is tacky. It lacks class," MJF said before revealing a new championship.
- "He has desecrated the title!" Tony Schiavone said in commentary of the new title design.
- "Bryan Danielson couldn't wrestle his way out of a g*****n paper bag," MJF insulted a prospective next contender.
- "As long as I am in this company, you will never know what it feels like to be on top."
- "I'm not sure if a pro wrestling company wins the bidding war of 24. I am tired of looking at the disgusting, grotesque faces of pro wrestling fans. Maybe Hollywood wins," he said of his eventual free agency in just over a year.
- "I'm about to have a title reign that is about to make Hulk Hogan, JBL and Jeff Jarrett's look short and sweet."
- MJF recited a version of the email sent to him by Regal, just moments after rocking him with a shot to the head with the Dynamite Diamond Ring in a poetic angle. "Will, the game has changed," he said.
- "Something needs to be done about this piece of s**t," Schiavone said on commentary.
One week after being ordered out of AEW by Moxley, William Regal made his way to the ring to a chorus of boos, ready to introduce the new world champion to the masses.
MJF cut another stellar promo that introduced his "reign of terror" and teased Danielson as the top contender. He was brilliant, reminding fans of the bidding war of 2024, promising to hold the title until then and in the process, make the reigns of other top villains look short in comparison.
Then, in a shocking moment, he flattened Regal with his diamond ring. The commentary team sold the gravity of the moment and Danielson rushed the ring to check on his mentor, complete with a missing boot to sell the idea that he was in the trainer's room.
The somber voices of Excalibur, Taz and Tony Schiavone, the concern on the faces of those involved and the ambulance angle really put over MJF for being the vile villain he is for targeting a legendary figure with well-known health issues.
Danielson kicking the ever-loving crap out of MJF is going to be a ton of fun and will likely be the Match of the Year candidate that The American Dragon has lacked this year and a foundational moment for the heel's reign.
This was all sorts of greatness from guys who all know and understand what it takes to get an angle of this magnitude over.
Grade
A+
Top Moments