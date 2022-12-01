AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from November 30

0 of 5

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

MJF defeated Jon Moxley to capture the AEW World Championship at Full Gear and for the first time since then, the self-proclaimed "Devil" spoke to the fans Wednesday night on Dynamite.

The new top dog in All Elite Wrestling headlined a show that also featured the third match in the Best-of-Seven Series for the world trios titles between The Elite and Death Triangle.

What did MJF have to say in his first promo as world champ and were Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks able to stop the bleeding and wrest a win away from Penta El Zero Miedo, Rey Fenix and PAC?

Find out with this recap from the final Dynamite of November.

