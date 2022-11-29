Lionel Messi, Argentina vs. Poland: Storylines, Odds, Live Stream for World Cup 2022

2 of 3

Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Wednesday's match will be billed as Lionel Messi vs. Robert Lewandowski.

The former and current Barcelona stars might be just one player on the field for their respective sides, but they are two of the biggest difference-makers in the World Cup.

Poland had trouble feeding Lewandowski with service against Saudi Arabia, but he finally scored off a dreadful defensive mistake.

The 34-year-old's 82nd-minute strike against Saudi Arabia was his first in five World Cup matches for his country.

Messi scored on a penalty kick in the shock defeat by Saudi Arabia and opened up the Mexico game with a rolling strike from outside the box that was perfectly positioned to beat Guillermo Ochoa.

The Paris Saint-Germain star has had the better chances in the tournament, and he has the talent around him to provide him with balls into the final third.

Argentina's attack produced 15 completed passes into the 18-yard box, with six of them coming from Ángel Di María, per FBRef.

Di Maria and others can drive through the Polish back line to feed Messi for attempts on Wojciech Szczesny's goal.

Poland only has eight completed passes into the 18-yard box, and it has just three completed crosses into the penalty area.

It also had three fewer key passes than Argentina through two games, and three of those were handed out by Lewandowski.

Argentina has the edge in service for its top talisman and better defensive stats. The South American side had an expected goals against of 0.1 versus Saudi Arabia and 0.3 against Mexico. Poland's xGA against the Saudis was 1.7.

Messi and Co. appear to be in better position to win, and the 35-year-old looks to be better equipped to steal the spotlight on Wednesday.