WWE Rumors: Roman Reigns Potentially Injured Ear; 'Upset' After Spot with Kevin Owens

FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP via Getty Images

WWE Universal Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns reportedly suffered an injury in the main event of Survivor Series WarGames this past Saturday, and he is not happy about it.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful (h/t H. Jenkins of Ringside News), Reigns was "visibly upset" after the show and "took exception to what he perceived as an unplanned spot between he and Kevin Owens" during the WarGames match between The Bloodline and Owens, Drew McIntyre and The Brawling Brutes.

"As he walked backstage, he mentioned possibly having a ruptured ear drum, and wanted the spot to go as originally planned," Sapp stated. "The exclamation was said to have been 'expletive filled' and it was clear to everyone that Reigns wasn’t happy."

The injury might explain why Reigns didn't attend the post-show press conference as had been originally planned. Despite the reported backstage altercation, it doesn't sound like there will be any heat between Reigns and Owens going forward as Sapp was told by talent that they "expected the two to be able to coexist for work purposes."

As The Bloodline emerged victorious at Survivor Series WarGames, it will be interesting to see who emerges as the next challenger for Reigns' undisputed title.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).