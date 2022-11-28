Neymar Deemed 'Irreplaceable' for Brazil Despite World Cup Win vs. Switzerland

Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Casemiro helped send Brazil to the knockout stage with the team's 1-0 win over Switzerland, but Monday's men's World Cup match was far from easy.

The Seleção were without top scorer Neymar, who was ruled out with an ankle injury he suffered against Serbia. The result was a low-scoring battle with few quality chances.

Fans and journalists noted the team's struggles without Neymar on the pitch:

The match seemed headed toward a scoreless draw as Brazil simply could not break down the Swiss defense.

Casemiro finally changed the match in the 83rd minute with a goal off a quality pass from Rodrygo:

The score certainly caught the attention of social media:

It was enough for Brazil to get three points, bringing the team's total to six for the tournament. The squad has now clinched a spot in the knockout stage before its final group match against Cameroon.

Brazil's play still left questions about how far this team can advance if Neymar does not return to 100 percent. Brazil manager Tite must use the final group match to experiment with his deep roster of attacking options to find the best lineup for the later stages of the tournament.