Biggest NBA Winners and Losers from November

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Bulls were ostensibly out for redemption this season. More than simply validating their success from 2021-22, they hoped to show their flashes of dominance could be stretched into something far more significant.

Remember, they held the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference at times last season. It was the sort of outcome skeptics thought this club could never reach after they had invested in the good-not-great, awkwardly fitting Big Three combo of DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine and Nikola Vučević.

If the early returns from this campaign should be trusted, that skepticism was very much warranted. The Bulls are just 6-7 in November (9-11 overall) with the month's 16th-ranked net rating (plus-0.1).

Chicago has been mediocre, which is why CBS Sports' Sam Quinn dubbed the Bulls "the NBA's primary rebuild candidate." It's why The Ringer's Michael Pina classified them as "the NBA's most depressing team."



The Bulls aren't bad, but that can't be the selling point for a group built around two 30-somethings (DeRozan and Vučević) and a 27-year-old with a worrisome knee injury—and a contract that will pay him over $215 million between now and 2027 (LaVine).

Vučević is a poor fit for this roster, as his offensive skills are muted and his defensive limitations are glaring. Factor in the trade cost Chicago paid to get him—Wendell Carter Jr., a draft pick that became Franz Wagner and a 2023 first with only top-four protection—and it's all bad for the Bulls.



LaVine's shooting efficiency has tanked, and you wonder if his knee issues will stop him from ever getting his groove back. DeRozan is rock-solid, but with his 33rd birthday behind him, he's already racing against the clock.

Lonzo Ball might be two months away from returning from an injury that was supposed to cost him two months and has sidelined him for 10 already. None of Chicago's other young pieces are giving the Bulls the boost they need.

As brutal as it looks for the present, shifting the focus forward increases the horror exponentially. If things don't change in a massive way, the Bulls will have paid a premium for real estate on the dreaded treadmill of mediocrity.

