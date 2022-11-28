Report: Michigan QB Cade McNamara Enters Transfer Portal; Played in 3 Games This Year

Nic Antaya/Getty Images

Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara reportedly plans to transfer for his final years of eligibility.

Max Olson of The Athletic reported McNamara will play as a graduate transfer during the 2023 season. He was the Wolverines' primary starting quarterback in 2021 but lost the job to J.J. McCarthy this season.

A knee injury suffered during Michigan's third game of the season against Connecticut kept him off the field for the remainder of 2022. McNamara recently revealed he underwent knee surgery for an injury that dated back to last season.

"Turns out I have been dealing with a serious injury since the middle of last season," McNamara wrote on Instagram. "Then after suffering another serious knee injury this season, my goal was to get back on the field as soon as possible. Sadly I was unable to heal properly but thanks to Dr. ElAttrache he was able help me determine exactly what I needed to do to come back the best version of myself."

A 4-star recruit in the class of 2019, McNamara will not lack for suitors. Olson pointed to Charlotte as a potential landing spot, but it would be hard to envision him taking a grad transfer to a non-power school.

Notre Dame is a potential fit given the team's shaky depth chart at the position and the fact McNamara originally committed to the Irish before flipping to Michigan.

While McNamara will technically be a redshirt senior next season, he could have up to three years of eligibility remaining. He will have an additional year of eligibility based on the exemption given to all players for the 2020 season, and it's possible he will be able to obtain a medical hardship based on his knee injury this season.

At the very least, a team is going to get an experienced leader with Power Five experience for no less than two seasons. Expect the competition to be stiff once he officially hits the transfer portal.