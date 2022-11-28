Suns' James Jones Promoted to President of Basketball Operations; Was Serving as GM

Barry Gossage / NBAE via Getty Images

The Phoenix Suns promoted general manager James Jones to the role of president of basketball operations.

Sam Garvin, who's serving as the team's interim governor with Robert Sarver suspended, issued a statement on the move Monday:

"In the nearly 15 years I have known James, he has excelled in every role he performed, from player to NBPA Treasurer to his roles in our front office, most recently as general manager. James has the unique ability to create and lead high-performing teams in basketball operations and his commitment to collaborating with our business side, including at the C-level with partners like PayPal and Verizon, is second to none. We are fortunate for his contributions across the organization and this promotion recognizes his commitment to excellence."

