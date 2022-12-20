Jets' Zach Wilson to Start vs. Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars with Mike White Out Injured

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson will remain under center for Thursday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with Mike White sidelined by a rib injury.

Wilson suffered a torn meniscus before the season started and missed the first three games, but he was the presumed franchise quarterback upon his return since he was the No. 2 overall pick of the 2021 NFL draft.

However, the Jets benched him after a Week 11 loss to the New England Patriots. It seemed as if the Jets' playoff fortunes were in White's hands until this rib injury, which put Wilson back under center for the Week 15 loss to the Detroit Lions.

He went 18-of-35 for 317 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in a performance that encapsulated his potential and his inconsistency.

Despite the benching and questions about his ceiling, the Jets surely saw the 23-year-old as their next franchise quarterback when they drafted him.

Wilson completed 55.6 percent of his passes for 2,334 yards, nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 13 games as a rookie and has followed that by completing 54.9 percent of his passes for 1,596 yards, six touchdowns and six picks in eight games in his second season.

New York is 7-7 following three consecutive losses and behind the 8-6 Los Angeles Chargers and Miami Dolphins in the race for the final two AFC wild-card spots.

It finishes with road games against the Seattle Seahawks and Dolphins, so it likely has to win at home against the Jaguars to have a shot at the playoffs.

That Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence and Wilson were the top two picks of the 2021 draft adds another storyline, but the playoff implications alone will put pressure on the young Jets signal-caller.