Zach Wilson Says He 'Feels Awful' About Postgame Comments After Benching as Jets QB

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson took responsibility for his postgame comments after his team's 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots last Sunday, telling reporters he feels "awful" and that he's looking to apologize to his teammates.

Wilson has been benched for Mike White after a rough first half to the 2022 season capped by his worst outing of the year last Sunday versus the Pats. He completed 9-of-22 passes for 77 yards.

After the game, Wilson answered "no" when asked if he felt he let the defense down in New England.

The Jets' defense allowed just three points. The Pats ultimately won after Marcus Jones returned a punt 84 yards for a touchdown with five seconds left.

The Jets selected the former BYU star with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft. He showed some promise at times during his rookie season, notably throwing for 234 yards and a touchdown in a 28-24 loss to the then-defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He also had a 297-yard, two-touchdown game against the AFC South champion Tennessee Titans.

However, Wilson ultimately struggled more than not, and his QBR ranked second-last in the NFL, per Pro Football Reference.

Wilson has not fared well in 2022. In seven games, Wilson has more interceptions (five) than touchdowns (four). His 45.1 QBR ranks No. 26 out of 35 qualified passers, per Pro Football Reference.

That touchdown-to-interception ratio could be worse. He's made turnover-worthy throws that defenses have not taken advantage of, such as Devin McCourty's dropped pick last Sunday.

Sunday was ugly on numerous levels, but Wilson got high marks for his comments Wednesday post-benching.

For now, this is White's team. He'll lead the Jets into Chicago for a matchup with the Bears on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.