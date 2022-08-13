Jets Rumors: Zach Wilson's Knee Injury Diagnosed as Meniscus Tear; Out 2-4 Weeks

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson's right knee injury has been diagnosed as a meniscus tear and bone bruise, according to the New York Post's Brian Costello and ESPN's Rich Cimini.

Wilson is expected to miss two to four weeks after he undergoes arthroscopic surgery to address the meniscus tear, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Wilson came up limping after making an awkward cut on a scramble on first-and-10. He was helped to the locker room and didn't return for the remainder of the game.

Prior to the injury, Wilson was 3-of-5 passing for 23 yards and one interception.

The 23-year-old had an up-and-down rookie season, completing 55.6 percent of his passes for 2,334 yards and nine touchdowns against 11 interceptions in 13 games. He also rushed for 185 yards and four scores.

Mike White and veteran Joe Flacco are the two other quarterbacks on New York's roster entering the 2022 season, and both could make a case to start in Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens if Wilson isn't recovered in time.

White, a 2018 fifth-round pick of the Dallas Cowboys, appeared in four games for the Jets in 2021, including three starts. He completed 66.7 percent of his passes for 953 yards and five touchdowns against eight interceptions.

Flacco, meanwhile, has 14 years of NFL experience and won a Super Bowl with the Ravens in 2013. While he isn't what he used to be, the 37-year-old appeared in two games for the Jets last season, including one start, and completed 64.3 percent of his passes for 338 yards and three touchdowns.

The 2008 first-round pick is confident he can still start games, too, telling reporters in August:

"I still think I have that ability to start. It's good to hear people say that—especially people that are close to the situation [Saleh]. I do believe I am still good enough to be a starting quarterback. That's what still drives me to work hard and be the best I can."

Jets head coach Robert Saleh also said that he believes Flacco could still start in the NFL, so it's possible he'll get the nod if Wilson can't get healthy in time for Week 1.