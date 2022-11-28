Fantasy Basketball 2022: Ranking Sleepers for NBA Week 7

1 of 3

Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images

While Bagley's season debut was delayed by a knee injury, he is quickly proving worth the wait.

With Cade Cunningham perhaps facing surgery, and both Jaden Ivey and Bojan Bogdanović both missing time of late, there have been ample opportunities within the Pistons' offense, and Bagley is making the most of these chances.

Since joining the starting lineup in his second game back, Bagley has surged through the past eight games with efficient scoring, a bunch of boards and a pinch of defense. Statistically speaking, he's providing nightly contributions of 13.9 points (on 58.4 percent shooting), 6.6 rebounds and 1.7 combined steals and blocks.

The Pistons only have a three-game week, which dims his outlook just a tad, but his numbers are getting impossible to ignore. The most important stat, in fact, hasn't been mentioned yet: After averaging 22.3 minutes in his first seven contests, he's jumped up to 29.5 his last two times out.

