    Windhorst: NBA Governors Don't Want to Expand All-Star Roster to Avoid Paying Players

    If the NBA's team governors reportedly have their way, there won't be any extra All-Star selections down the line.

    ESPN's Brian Windhorst advocated for adding extra All-Star selections during a discussion with Kirk Goldsberry on his podcast, but he noted the governors "have pushed against it."

    The reasoning from the governors' perspective comes down to money, since there are bonuses in some contracts that are tied to All-Star appearances and selections.

    The NBA changed the format of the All-Star Game starting with the 2018 edition, ending the tradition of the best players in the Eastern and Western Conferences playing each other. Instead, the leading vote-getter in each conference is a captain, and they choose from the field like a pickup game.

    Last year's captains were LeBron James and Kevin Durant, and they chose from a pool of 22 players.

    While expanding that pool would give greater opportunity for players to be rewarded for their impressive seasons, the league's governors apparently do not want to fork over the money it would take to make that happen.

