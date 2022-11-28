ESPN: PSG's Lionel Messi Has Not Agreed to Rumored Historic Contract with Inter Miami

Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Despite reports of a deal with Inter Miami, Lionel Messi has not yet finalized an agreement with the Major League Soccer squad, according to Julien Laurens of ESPN.

Matt Lawton of The Times reported Sunday the two sides were "close to agreeing a deal" that would make him the highest-paid player in MLS history.

Messi has denied there is a deal in place, however, according to Laurens. The 35-year-old will instead wait to consider his future until the new year.

The Paris Saint-Germain star is under contract through the end of the 2022-23 season.

According to reporter Fabrizio Romano, PSG also plan to offer Messi a new contract amid the interest from Inter Miami.

The player is said to be only focused on the World Cup and Argentina. He has two goals and one assist through two matches in two Group C matches.

Messi is in the midst of an impressive year at the club level, tallying seven goals with 10 assists in 13 Ligue 1 matches. PSG sits on top of the league table while advancing to the knockout stage in UEFA Champions League.

It's a continuation of an incredible career for the forward, who has won the Ballon d'Or seven times while winning four Champions League trophies.

Inter Miami is looking to make a big swing to bring in a big-name midfielder in also reportedly trying to add Spain midfielder Sergio Busquets. Either former Barcelona star would make the squad especially formidable after finishing sixth in the Eastern Conference last year while also becoming one of the most popular teams in the league.

It's still clear there is work left to finalize a deal with Messi.