AP College Basketball Poll 2022: Complete Week 4 Men's Rankings Released

Soobum Im/Getty Images

Houston is the new No. 1 team in the Associated Press men's college basketball poll after North Carolina suffered its first two losses of the season.

The Tar Heels had been on top of the rankings since the preseason, but they lost two games in the Phil Knight Invitational, including a four-overtime thriller against Alabama.

The early-season tournaments caused some other significant shifts in the rankings, with Kansas and Duke among those going down.

Here is the latest Top 25 heading into Week 4:

AP Poll

1. Houston

2. Texas

3. Virginia

4. Arizona

5. Purdue

6. Baylor

7. Creighton

8. UConn

9. Kansas

10. Indiana

T-11. Alabama

T-11. Arkansas

13. Tennessee

14. Gonzaga

15. Auburn

16. Illinois

17. Duke

18. North Carolina

19. Kentucky

20. Michigan State

21. UCLA

22. Maryland

23. Iowa State

24. San Diego State

25. Ohio State

The season is early, but Alabama and North Carolina might have had the best game we will see all year.

Neither team held a double-digit lead all game in the back-and-forth battle, which went to four overtimes. Alabama pulled out the 103-101 win as Jahvon Quinerly tallied 21 points and eight assists off the bench.

"That was the craziest game I've ever played in," Quinerly told Andy Katz after the game.

It was the second loss of the week for UNC, which also fell to Iowa State 70-65. Caleb Grill scored 31 points on 11-of-15 from the field, including 7-of-11 from three-point range, to key the upset.

The struggles dropped North Carolina to No. 18 in the latest poll.

UConn, which won the Phil Knight Invitational with victories over Iowa State and Alabama, moved up from 20th to No. 8.

Purdue is another team on the rise after cruising with double-digit wins over West Virginia, Gonzaga and Duke in the Phil Knight Legacy. Zach Edey scored at least 20 points in each game and is averaging 21.7 points, 12.0 rebounds and 2.3 blocks on the season.

The Boilermakers climbed from No. 24 to No. 5 in the latest poll, earning eight first-place votes, while Duke fell to 17th after struggling offensively in the latest loss.

With all the other losses, Houston moved up to the top spot despite a quiet week. The Cougars earned just a 49-44 win over Kent State in their only game, but it was enough to stay undefeated and move up the standings.

Houston is No. 1 in the AP poll for the first time since 1983.

Fans can now turn their attention to interconference battles as the ACC/Big Ten Challenge and Big East-Big 12 Battle highlight the top matchups of the week.