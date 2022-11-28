3 Takeaways from Browns' Week 12 Win vs. Buccaneers

0 of 3

Jason Miller/Getty Images

At 4-7, the Cleveland Browns are highly unlikely to make the postseason in 2022. However, Sunday's overtime win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at least provided a little hope as Cleveland awaits the debut of quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Watson's suspension for violation of the league's personal conduct policy—which came after Twenty-five women filed lawsuits accusing him of sexual misconduct or sexual assault—is set to end this week. A 10-7 or 8-9 finish is still technically possible for the Browns. Whether that is enough to make the playoffs is another story.



Was it a pretty game for Cleveland? Absolutely not. The Browns scored a touchdown on their opening drive and then didn't find the end zone again until mere seconds remained in regulation.

However, the defense played well enough to contain Tom Brady and the Buccaneers offense to give Cleveland a chance, which was a nice change after it crumbled in losses to the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills.

The win keeps Cleveland's slim playoff hopes alive, which is perhaps the biggest takeaway from Week 12. Here's what else we learned during the Browns' Week 12 win over Tampa Bay.

