Deshaun Watson Expected to Start for Browns vs. Texans in 1st Game After Suspension

The Cleveland Browns are planning to activate quarterback Deshaun Watson when he's eligible to return from his 11-game suspension in Week 13 against the Houston Texans.

General manager Andrew Berry confirmed the team's intentions Wednesday and said Watson has "done everything and more that's been asked of him."

In August, Watson and the NFL agreed to a settlement on his punishment, one many thought was light given the breadth of the allegations against him. Twenty-five women filed lawsuits accusing him of sexual misconduct or sexual assault they experienced during massage appointments with the three-time Pro Bowler.

By Aug. 1, he had settled 23 of the lawsuits that had been filed against him.

However, another woman filed suit against him on Oct. 13. The woman said Watson pressured her to massage "his private area" and removed his towel during the session. The plaintiff claims he pressured her into performing oral sex.

NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy said the NFL was following the situation but that the new lawsuit didn't impact Watson's suspension.

"Watson's status remains unchanged," McCarthy said. "We will monitor developments in the newly-filed litigation; and any conduct that warrants further investigation or possible additional sanctions would be addressed within the Personal Conduct Policy."

The Browns acquired Watson with civil litigation ongoing and signed him to a fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million extension. Though he's still ineligible to play, he was allowed to return to the Browns' facility on Oct. 10. He can begin practicing as early as Nov. 14.

Jacoby Brissett has started at quarterback for the Browns, who are 3-5, with Watson unavailable. He has thrown for 1,862 yards, seven touchdowns and five interceptions.

"Jacoby has been everything we hoped for when we signed him," Berry told reporters. "He's given us the opportunity to win."