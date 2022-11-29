WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from November 28

WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from November 28November 29, 2022
Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of WWE Raw on November 28.
This was the fallout episode following Saturday's Survivor Series WarGames pay-per-view, so most of the major events from the show were addressed.
Austin Theory won the United States Championship from Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch made her triumphant return to competition in the women's WarGames match, and Sami Zayn cemented his place in The Bloodline by helping his team win the men's WarGames bout.
Monday's show not only dealt with the results of this past weekend, but it also began the unusually long buildup to WWE's next big event, The Royal Rumble on January 28.
On top of that, we finally got the match between The Miz and Dexter Lumis to determine of Lumis will earn a WWE contract.
Becky Lynch Kicks off the Show
- Lynch is as over as anyone else in WWE right now. She received multiple chants during this segment.
- Two fans named Bobby and Zackery were singled out by Lynch when she was in the crowd. She made their whole year.
- Bayley and Lynch had the crowd in the palms of their hands.
We saw The Bloodline minus Roman Reigns arriving at the arena as the show began. When we went into the arena, Becky Lynch came out to a huge pop from the crowd.
She said she missed the fans and actually went into the crowd to shake hands, give high fives and compliment people on their choice of shirts. She talked to a few people as she talked about being ready to knock the head off of every other woman in the company.
This brought out Bayley to a chorus of boos. She complained about not having the respect of the crowd after everything she has done. The Man was about to head to the ring to fight her, but she noticed Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky coming through the crowd.
They fought into the concourse and destroyed a merch stand. Lynch ended up successfully fighting off all three women before security and several officials broke up the fight. This was an awesome way to kick off the show. The crowd was fully invested and everything worked exactly as intended.
Grade: A
