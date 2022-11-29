WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from November 28

0 of 1

WWE

Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of WWE Raw on November 28.

This was the fallout episode following Saturday's Survivor Series WarGames pay-per-view, so most of the major events from the show were addressed.

Austin Theory won the United States Championship from Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch made her triumphant return to competition in the women's WarGames match, and Sami Zayn cemented his place in The Bloodline by helping his team win the men's WarGames bout.

Monday's show not only dealt with the results of this past weekend, but it also began the unusually long buildup to WWE's next big event, The Royal Rumble on January 28.

On top of that, we finally got the match between The Miz and Dexter Lumis to determine of Lumis will earn a WWE contract.

Let's take a look at what went down during Monday's show.