B/R Exclusive: Sacramento Kings Star De'Aaron Fox Explains Switch to Klutch

SACRAMENTO — When a top-tier player suddenly hires one of the top agents in the NBA, it’s typically for one of two reasons: he's seeking a new, lucrative contract, or he's preparing to force a trade.

Speculation naturally went into overdrive when Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox recently revealed that he changed representation to hire renowned agent Rich Paul, CEO of Klutch Sports.

The 24-year-old is in the second year of his five-year, $163 million extension, so a new contract wasn't on the table. But would Paul try to leverage a trade?

In an exclusive Bleacher Report interview with the speedy star who is in the midst of an All-Star-caliber season, Fox clarified why he’s changing agents at this juncture of his career.

“When you're an athlete who has any notoriety and you make a major change, it's going to circulate and people are going to speculate. But for me, I love being in Sacramento,” Fox told B/R. “This move had nothing to do with wanting to be traded or wanting to move on. This has more to do with myself and the business of basketball, and I feel like they're able to help me in ways that I've never been able to be helped before. It was really a level up.

"That's not being disrespectful to anybody else," added Fox, who was previously represented by Chris Gaston and the Family First Sports Firm, "but (Klutch) is one of the best in the game regardless of if it's basketball or off-the-court business ventures. I understand the importance of infrastructure, and I feel like they do such a great job in every aspect of not only business but in life. I just felt like it was an upgrade in every single way.”

That response should ease concerns of Kings fans, but Fox's change in representation can’t be completely ignored. Klutch Sports is known for executing client trade requests, with some recent notable examples including Anthony Davis (to the Los Angeles Lakers) and Ben Simmons (to the Brooklyn Nets).

However, Fox is adamant that he isn't thinking about going down that path. He says he's focused solely on a Kings franchise that's enjoying an exhilarating start to the season. In Mike Brown’s first year as the head coach, the team is 10-8 and currently sits sixth in the Western Conference standings.

“I love being here in Sacramento,” Fox told B/R. “The fan interactions, it’s kind of like being at Kentucky. No matter how good the other sports are, it's always going to be about basketball whenever you're in that city. If you're able to win here, I feel like it's just a different feeling. And obviously being able to stay with the team that drafted you, somewhere you're comfortable as far as life goes.

"Being in this city, in one place for a long time plays a major part in it. If I'm able to help this team go to the playoffs and hopefully win a championship at some point in my career, I feel like nothing would ever top that. Being able to say that you won a championship for the Sacramento Kings, like, that's unheard of, right? People would say that you're crazy.

"And if I was able to do that at any point, that would be the best thing ever in my career.”

In his sixth season, Fox is poised to make his first All-Star team if he and the team continue along this trajectory. He's averaging 25.1 points while shooting a career-high 53.0 percent from the field and 38.5 percent from three-point range.

Many are calling this season a breakout year for Fox, but he pushes back on that narrative. He says winning is the only thing that has really changed.

“I feel like I've been better defensively and I feel like I've shot the ball better, but as far as everything else goes, I've always been able to get a bucket,” Fox told B/R. “I've always been able to get my teammates involved. When needed, I've always been able to make big plays defensively, whether a block or a steal.

"But I think defensively, I've been more consistent. I've always been one of the top finishers in the league regardless of position. But I think the main difference is when you're winning, I think you get looked at differently," Fox said. "So that's a testament to what [team governor] Vivek [Ranadivé] and what [general manager] Monte [McNair] have put around me. I feel like I've played well my last three or four seasons. I think winning, that's pretty much what's changed.”

At 6’3,” Fox is one of the most athletic guards at his position, and his overall skill set routinely places him in highlight packages. But it hasn’t propelled his popularity much.

The Kings haven’t made the playoffs since the 2005-06 season, which is the NBA’s longest postseason drought. Playing in a small market that’s seldom on national television doesn't help Fox gain national recognition, either.

“That's a big reason why I switched representation,” Fox told B/R. “Even if you’re in a smaller market, I feel like they have the reach to help you expand yourself. And then also, being able to win ball games and being on TV as much as possible. If you're winning, you get put on TV.

“… Whenever you say Klutch, people start to speculate and they start talking about you. There’s always a contentious effort to place me in rooms my money can’t put me in. Which again, it’s added value and more of a reason to make the switch. They just view things differently than most.”

Fox plans to share more of his life with fans. He announced via B/R that he and his wife, Recee, are expecting their first child together in February. It will be a boy.

Fox is typically private, the rare breed of a young homebody. That’s always been his preference ever since he entered the league. He plays basketball, spends time with his family and plays video games. This next phase is about stepping out of his comfort zone.

He admits he isn't on social media much, but he now understands the importance of using those platforms to better engage with his fans and to help increase his profile.

“I feel like I understand what social media does in this generation,” Fox told B/R. “Twitter and Instagram and TikTok are the biggest platforms at this point that you can have for any type of advertising. So for me, it's about reaching out to fans and allowing them to see parts of your life that you want them to see. It allows you to connect with people, and I think that’s a huge part of life and brand-building.”

But to have success off the court, a player has to excel on the court. So far, with multiple signature quality wins, Fox and the Kings are taking care of that part.

Fox knows it must continue.

“The way that we started this season, we feel like we could play with anybody,” Fox told B/R. “For me, it's going out there and competing every night. One thing I've told everybody this year is to just be steady. You're going to go through highs and lows of a season, you're going to go through highs and lows of a game, and if you could just continue to just be steady, we'll be in a position to be in the playoffs.

"[Head coach] Mike [Brown] always talks about there are teams that get to the playoffs every year and lose in the first round. You don't want to be one of those teams. We have to be steady, man.”